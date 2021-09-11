No. 4 Montana (1-0) vs. Western Illinois (0-1)
Saturday, 6 p.m. MT
Missoula, Montana
Washington-Grizzly Stadium
(25,217 FieldTurf)
SWX/ESPN+
Series History: Western Illinois leads the series, 3-1, going back to 1964.
Last Meeting: Western Illinois beat Montana, 31-27, in 2018 in Bobby Hauck's first season back in Missoula.
The Coaches: Bobby Hauck enters his 10th overall season as the Griz head coach and is in his second stint as the head coach. Jared Elliott is in his third season at Western Illinois.
Notes: Montana is coming off a historic 13-7 win over the Washington Huskies in Seattle. Western Illinois fell to Ball State, 31-21, in a competitive opener as FCS teams fared well against the FBS over the weekend.
No. 11 Montana State (0-1) vs. Drake (1-0)
Saturday, 6 p.m. MT
Bozeman, Montana
Bobcat Stadium
(17,777 FieldTurf)
SWX/ESPN+
Series History: Montana State leads the all-time series, 2-1.
Last Meeting: Montana State won, 34-24, in 2012.
The Coaches: Brent Vigen begins his first season with MSU after he was an assistant at Wyoming. Todd Stepsis is in his third season as the Drake head coach after spending time as the team's defensive coordinator.
Notes: As part of an onslaught against the FBS by Big Sky teams this past weekend, Montana State nearly upset Wyoming on the road but couldn't hold on to a late fourth-quarter lead. Drake blew out non-Division-I school West Virginia Wesleyan in Week One.
Northern Arizona (0-1) at South Dakota (0-1)
Saturday, noon MT
Vermillion, South Dakota
The DakotaDome
(10,000 AstroTurf)
ESPN+
Series History: The series is tied, 1-1.
Last Meeting: South Dakota beat NAU, 28-21, on Sept. 20, 2014.
The Coaches: Chris Ball enters his second full season at the helm of the Lumberjacks after he replaced longtime NAU coach Jerome Souers. Bob Nielson was hired in 2015 and is one of 13 active D-I head coaches with over 200 career wins.
Notes: NAU fell last week to No. 1 Sam Houston, 42-16. South Dakota nearly upset FBS Kansas on the road but fell by just a field goal, 17-14.
No. 14 UC Davis (1-0) at San Diego (0-1)
Saturday, noon MT
San Diego, California
Torero Stadium
(6,000 Natural Grass)
WCC Sports
Series History: UC Davis leads the all-time series, 7-1. San Diego has lost five games in a row against UC Davis and hasn't won since 2008.
Last Meeting: UC Davis won the last meeting, 38-35, in 2019.
The Coaches: Dan Hawkins is in his third season at UC Davis, his alma mater. Dale Lindsey, a Western Kentucky alum, is in his ninth year coaching San Diego.
Notes: UC Davis upset FBS Tulsa in Week One. San Diego meanwhile lost to Cal Poly, 28-17, at home.
Portland State (0-1) at Washington State (0-1)
Saturday, 2 p.m. MT
Pullman, Washington
Martin Stadium
(32,952 FieldTurf)
Pac-12 Networks
Series History: Washington State leads the all-time series, 2-1.
Last Meeting: Portland State took the last meeting, 24-17, in Portland in 2015.
The Coaches: Bruce Barnum is in his seventh season as the Vikings head coach and 12th overall with the program. Nick Rolovich is in his first full season as the Cougars head coach after he coached the team to a 1-3 record in 2020 as the team played just four of its seven Pac-12 games due to COVID-19.
Notes: Portland State is playing much closer to home after going over the Pacific Ocean to face Hawaii last week, which resulted in a Week One loss on the road. Washington State lost to Utah State, 26-23, to open the 2021 season with a loss to a lower opponent.
No. 7 Eastern Washington (1-0) versus Central Washington (1-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m. MT
Cheney, Washington
Roos Field
(8,600 Red Sprinturf)
ESPN+
Series History: EWU leads the all-time series, 6-1.
Last Meeting: EWU beat Central, 58-13, in 2018.
The Coaches: Aaron Best is in his fourth season as the Eagles head coach and is in his 25th season overall at EWU between being a former player and assistant coach. Chris Fisk, a Pocatello, Idaho native, is in his third season as the Central Washington head coach.
Notes: EWU knocked off FBS UNLV last week as part of the Big Sky's surge against FBS squads. Central Washington faces its first D-I opponent this season when it takes the field against EWU.
Northern Colorado (0-1) at Houston Baptist (0-1)
Saturday, 5 p.m. MT
Houston, Texas
Husky Stadium
(5,000 Dessio iDNA)
ESPN+
Series History: Northern Colorado leads the series, 2-0.
Last Meeting: Northern Colorado won, 34-10, in Greeley in 2015.
The Coaches: Ed McCaffrey enters his first season with Northern Colorado. Vic Shealy was named the first head coach in Houston Baptist program history in 2012 and is still the only person to hold the position almost a decade later.
Notes: Northern Colorado fell to Pac-12 Colorado last week as McCaffrey eyes his first-ever win as a college head coach. Shealy led Houston Baptist to its best D-I season in 2019, when the Huskies went 2-6 in Southland Conference play.
Idaho (1-0) at Indiana (0-1)
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MT
Bloomington, Indiana
Memorial Stadium
(52,626 FieldTurf Revolution)
BIG Network
Series History: This is the first game between these teams.
The Coaches: Paul Petrino, a former Carroll College quarterback, enters his ninth year as the head coach of Idaho, which returned to the FCS from the FBS in 2018. Tom Allen is in his sixth season at Indiana and his 24 wins in his first four seasons are the most for a head coach over their first four seasons in program history.
Notes: After facing a non-D-I team in Week One, Idaho will face two straight FBS opponents starting with Indiana and then Oregon State. Idaho is the only non-FBS game for Indiana this season.
No. 21 Northern Iowa (0-1) at Sacramento State (1-0)
Saturday, 7 p.m. MT
Sacramento, California
Hornet Stadium
(21,195 FieldTurf)
ESPN+
Series History: This is the first game between these teams.
The Coaches: Troy Taylor enters his third season with Sac State. Mark Farley's 162 career wins are the most in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history.
Notes: Sacramento State has just one home game in the entire month of September, this weekend against UNI. The Hornets will get back on the road against Cal next week before taking on Idaho State the week after. UNI was one score off a win over Big 12 school Iowa State last week in a 16-10 loss.
No. 10 Weber State (0-1) at Dixie State (0-1)
Saturday, 8 p.m. MT
St. George, Utah
Greater Zion Stadium
(10,500 FieldTurf)
ESPN+
Series History: Weber State took the only game in the series.
Last Meeting: Weber State won, 44-7, in 2008.
The Coaches: Jay Hill is in his eighth season at the helm of Weber State. Paul Peterson is in his third at Dixie State and the second at the FCS level.
Notes: Weber State gets the unusual benefit of playing its first three games of the 2021 season all in the state of Utah. Dixie State, meanwhile, despite being a newbie to the FCS, has arguably the hardest schedule of any FCS team as it just played Sac State, faces Weber this weekend, will get UC Davis next and then draws top-five teams South Dakota State and Montana the following two weeks. Dixie State later has Sam Houston and Delaware on the docket.
Cal Poly (1-0) at Fresno State (1-1)
Saturday, 8 p.m. MT
Fresno, California
Bulldog Stadium
(48,462 FieldTurf)
CW59
Series History: Fresno State leads, 32-10-2.
Last Meeting: Fresno State won, 41-25, in 2013.
The Coaches: Beau Baldwin, former Eastern Washington coach, is in his first full season coaching Cal Poly. Kalen DeBoer is in his second season as the Frenso State head coach.
Notes: The series between Fresno State and Cal Poly dates back to 1922. Fresno State has won seven in a row, with Cal Poly's last win coming in 1979.
Idaho State (0-1) at Nevada (1-0)
Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MT
Reno, Nevada
Mackay Stadium
(30,000 FieldTurf)
TBD
Series History: Nevada leads the all-time series, 16-12.
Last Meeting: Idaho State took the win in the last meeting, 30-28, in 2017.
The Coaches: Rob Phenicie enters his fifth season as the ISU head coach. Jay Norvell is in his fifth season with the Wolfpack.
Notes: Nevada and Idaho State started playing each other in 1936 and played consistently outside of a long stretch from 1991 through 2017. The two have not played since that 2017 game.
