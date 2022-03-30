BILLINGS — As the ball popped loose and pandemonium ensued around him, Dawson Ahrenstorff remained firm on his camera, making sure to capture the aftermath of what is probably the most astounding single play in 120 years of the Cat-Griz football rivalry.
Ahrenstorff was a student in Montana State’s school of film and photography and a videographer for Bobcat Creative Services on Nov. 17, 2018. His mission that day was to film all the pertinent moments of another fierce clash between MSU and archrival Montana in Missoula.
Boy, did he.
Standing behind the south end zone at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the Grizzlies’ final — and some thought game-winning — drive, Ahrenstorff had a prime view of Montana State defenders Tucker Yates and Grant Collins jarring the football loose from UM running back Adam Eastwood with less than 15 seconds left.
He filmed intently as the ball was recovered by Derek Marks to end Montana’s scoring threat, and as MSU’s players (and almost its entire sideline) spilled onto the field in delirious, penalty inducing celebration.
Final score: Bobcats 29, Grizzlies 25. It was the third straight win for MSU in the series, which hadn’t happened since the mid-1980s. No game before it had ended in such shocking fashion.
Now, 3½ years later, Ahrenstorff is set to release his own feature documentary titled “Miracle In Missoula,” which recounts not only that game but also some of the history of the Cat-Griz conflict, MSU’s pain during a 16-game losing streak to Montana that began in 1986 and didn’t end until 2002, and the Bobcats’ resurgence in the rivalry under former coach Jeff Choate.
The documentary, which runs about 40 minutes in length and is told almost exclusively from the MSU point of view, splices highlights and archival footage with radio sound bites, clips of the original ROOT Sports broadcast, interviews with coaches, players, administrators and media, and includes exclusive behind-the-scenes views.
It originated as a seven-minute project in one of Ahrenstorff’s film classes but evolved into something much bigger. Something he put his heart and soul into.
An epic fumble produced an epic film.
“About a year ago, in the spring semester of 2021, I took a documentary class and my professor asked me to write down three topics that we wanted to decide from for our project. And one of those was the ‘Miracle In Missoula,’” Ahrenstorff, 23, told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I kept looking at that list and I was like, how can I not tell this story?
“We always kind of joked about, hey, this would make a pretty great (ESPN) 30 For 30. Why hasn't anybody made a documentary about this? It's the greatest football game I've ever seen, and to be able to do a story on it and do it justice was my goal.”
The film will premiere May 13 at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture in Bozeman. Tickets for the event go on sale April 11 at 8 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://miracleinmissoula.ticketleap.com/tickets.
A made-in-Montana moment
The 2018 Cat-Griz game, of course, is on the very short list of the best that have been played in the history of the rivalry, and to see it unfold on the field was surreal.
But Ahrenstorff’s film brings it into a whole new light.
To recap, Montana was in full control, leading 22-0 before MSU’s Troy Andersen scored on a 3-yard run just prior to halftime. Andersen closed the gap further with a 1-yard touchdown run (and his own two-point conversion) in the fourth.
After Griz kicker Tim Semenza hit a 34-yard field goal to put UM ahead 25-15 with 6:32 to go, Andersen scored on another 1-yard run. Then Collins forced Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed to fumble near midfield, which led to a 13-yard TD run by the Bobcats’ Logan Jones and a 29-25 MSU lead with 2:19 left.
Montana’s Malik Flowers took the ensuing kickoff to the 50, and Sneed, who was fantastic that day, marched the Griz inside the 5. The Griz appeared to score the winning touchdown on an Eastwood run, but Choate called the most consequential timeout in MSU history just before the snap, forcing UM to run another play.
Then … the fumble at the goal line.
It was a true made-in-Montana moment, as Colstrip’s Yates and Bozeman’s Collins converged to force the ball from Eastwood, and as Belgrade’s Marks pounced on the ball. Helena’s Chase Benson was also integral as he blew his man off the snap like a pile-driver.
The Bobcats were toast. Then they became the toast of Bozeman in one game-saving sequence.
It clinched a playoff berth for the Cats. It kept the Griz out of contention.
And it’s all captured in poignant and dramatic fashion in Ahrenstorff’s film, replete with perspective from those who had the biggest roles on the field, on the sideline and in the coaches’ booth.
At the time, one of the biggest challenges for Ahrenstorff was keeping his own emotions in check.
“You definitely feel like you're part of the team and part of that moment,” he said. “The highs and lows especially. But the biggest part of my role in that situation is making sure you get the shot. When it comes down to it, you’ve got to get the shot.”
Ahrenstorff is an Iowa native who came to MSU not knowing much about the Cat-Griz rivalry or the passion it invokes across the state. He learned quickly.
In the fall of 2017, Ahrenstorff joined the athletic department’s multimedia crew with Bobcat Creative Services, working at different times with the likes of Garrett Becker, Brian Morse, Jack Murrey and Johnny Randazzo, all who helped raise MSU’s social media profile to one of the most impressive at its level.
Their job was to film anything and everything from a creative standpoint — practices, games, team meetings — for both external and internal use.
In one prominent scene shot by Ahrenstorff, an impassioned Choate is talking to his team in the days leading up to the 2018 game, explaining how long it had been since MSU had won three straight in the rivalry and the importance of beating the Grizzlies again.
You think Choate is intense in public? Wait until you see him behind closed doors.
For my money, it’s the best scene in the film.
“A lot of this footage, we never really shot it for the intention of showing it to the public. So it’s kind of a unique thing where it is used for a greater storyline, something for a bigger project and I don't think it's something you come across very often,” Ahrenstorff said.
“A lot of documentaries similar to this wouldn’t have access to the kinds of shots we filmed, so it’s definitely a special area where our program was invested in capturing those moments. I’m super thankful for that.”
A story worth telling
Fundraising-wise, Ahrenstorff said he started with a goal of $15,000. The Bobcat Quarterback Club had a big hand in garnering money and galvanizing interest.
Ahrenstorff said he hit his fundraising mark within 48 hours.
“The overwhelming support for this project was unreal,” he said. “The donations kept rolling in. It was incredible to see how a lot more people than just me found this story worth telling.”
For as much ground as the documentary covers in 40 minutes, Ahrenstorff said he still thinks there’s more to be cultivated about the rivalry on film. Perspective from the Grizzlies’ side is something he said he would like to explore, as well as personal stories from players and coaches.
But he focused on what he felt was most important.
“It's definitely from Montana State’s side and I think that's how I saw this game, this rivalry, and I think it's a unique way to tell the story,” Ahrenstorff said. “Whether it be down the road sometime, I think it'd be a great opportunity to revisit this rivalry and tell the full story of the history of it. I think that would be an incredible project.”
Ahrenstorff said he is in the early stages of submitting “Miracle In Missoula” to various film festivals, including the Big Sky doc fest in Missoula, as well as other events in Montana and in the region.
The film may also be available for purchase via streaming sometime after the May 13 premiere, but those details haven’t been finalized.
Armed with a degree from MSU’s school of film and photography, Ahrenstorff’s journey will now take him to a job as a content producer for the athletic department at LSU. He begins his duties with the Tigers in April.
He will return to Bozeman for the premiere of his film, which was an undertaking he hopes is only the beginning.
“I think in a broader sense of my career, down the road I would love to make documentaries full time,” Ahrenstorff said. “It’s definitely a goal of mine to make a 30 for 30 someday, but I would love to continue making stories like this one.
“Through this documentary, I definitely realized that being able to tell stories is a pretty incredible journey for the people that are involved in it. And for me, especially being able to direct it and point the story in the direction I see fit, I would love to keep doing this.”
He’s off to a strong start.
