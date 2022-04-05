FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Havre native Loree Payne has been given a five-year contact extension as head women's basketball coach at Northern Arizona, the school announced Tuesday.
Payne just finished her fifth season with the Lumberjacks and is coming off the most successful three-year run in program history.
“I am grateful for my staff, as well as our former players who have laid the foundation for a championship program and I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes to elevate our program to the next level.” Payne said in a press release. “The future of NAU women’s nasketball is very bright.”
In 2019-20, Payne led NAU to its first winning season in 13 years. The Lumberjacks finished 17-14 this past season, downing Montana and Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference tournament before falling to Montana State in the championship game.
Payne was inducted into the Montana High School Association Hall of Fame in 2009. She played collegiately at Washington, where she finished in 2003 as the program's seventh-leading scorer all-time.
Payne also has coached at Washington, Northwest Nazarene, Portland and Puget Sound before landing at NAU in 2017. As head coach at Puget Sound, Payne led the Loggers to seven winning seasons, including 26-3 in 2016-17.
