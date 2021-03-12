BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State women's basketball team whipped Idaho, 84-49, in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship Friday at Idaho Central Arena.
Idaho State came out on fire, shooting 12 of 16 from the floor in the first quarter to take control, 27-17. The Vandals tried to battle back but were unable to get into an offensive rhythm, finding themselves down 44-25 at halftime.
The Bengals kept their foot on the gas as the Vandals were unable to get within 20 the rest of the way. Idaho State shot 58.7 percent from the floor (38 for 65) while the Vandals finished at 27.0 percent (17 for 63).
Estefania Ors led the Bengals with 21 points and Diaba Konate added 20. Beyonce Bea led the Vandals with 14 points, while Sydney Gandy chipped in with 10 points.
The Bengals (22-3) will represent the Big Sky in the NCAA tournament in San Antonio. The Vandals finished the season at 17-7.
Ors was named tourney MVP. She was joined on the all-tourney team by teammates Callie Bourne and Montana Oltrogge. Gandy and senior Gabi Harrington, a former Montana Lady Griz, also earned all-tourney honors along with Northern Colorado's Alisha Davis.
