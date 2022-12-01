POCATELLO, Idaho — Laurel’s Alyse Aby has signed to play basketball for the Idaho State women’s basketball team, the Big Sky Conference program announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Aby, a 5-foot-10 senior, also played soccer and runs track for the Locomotives. She was a second-team all-Southeast A selection last basketball season.
“The first two words I would use to describe Alyse (is) athletic scorer,” Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski was quoted as saying in the release. “She has the ability to use her speed and length to get to the basket and she has the shooting range to hit the three. She is going to be a dominant guard in the Big Sky.”
Idaho State went 19-12 last season and 15-6 in the Big Sky Conference.
Laurel opens its season Friday night at home against defending Class A champion Havre.
