FARMINGTON, Utah — Three former Montana greats and two from Montana State are among the inaugural 14-member class of the Big Sky Conference hall of fame, the league announced Wednesday.
Shannon (Cate) Schweyen of Billings, Dave Dickenson of Great Falls and Robin Selvig of Outlook give Montana the maximum number of inductees in the debut group. Joining the Griz trio are NFL Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud and two-time national champion pole vaulter Ellie Rudy from Montana State.
Schools were limited to one female and male athlete along with a list of former coaches and administrators. Idaho State and Northern Arizona also has three members in the inaugural class.
The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, March 14, in Boise on the final day of the Big Sky basketball tournaments.
Schweyen and Dickenson were chosen the No. 1 athletes in Big Sky history in 2014 when the league celebrated 50 years of men’s athletics and 25 years of women’s sports.
Schweyen, a Billings Central graduate and now the Lady Griz head basketball coach, was on the 10-player Kodak All-America team following her senior year in 1991-92. She was a member of teams that went 103-18 and competed in four NCAA tournaments.
Dickenson, a Great Falls CMR alum and now the head coach of the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian football League, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last December.
The quarterback was a three-time All-American, a three-time Academic All-American, and led Montana to the 1995 national championship and is one of two Griz football players to have their number retired.
Dickenson won the Walter Payton Awards as the top player at the FCS/Divisinon I-AA level in 1995.
Selvig, a former Griz basketball player, was hired to be Montana’s Women's basketball coach in the summer of 1978 at the age of 25. He retired in July 2016 with a career record of 865-286.
Over 38 years, his teams had 36 winning seasons and 31 20-win campaigns. The Lady Griz won 24 conference championships and 21 times advanced to the NCAA tournament, where they won six games.
Stenerud came to Montana State from Norway as a ski jumper, earning All-America honors in 1963 by finishing fourth at the NCAA Championships. He matched that in 1964, and in both seasons won the Big Sky championship in that event during an era when skiing was sanctioned in the league.
Stenerud, also a member of the Pro football Hall of Fame, set the NCAA record for kick scoring (82 points) and the Big Sky extra-points record (49) in 1966, and that season his 59-yard field goal against the Grizzlies in Bozeman was hailed as a world record.
Rudy, a Woodland Park, Colorado, product, won the Big Sky outdoor pole vault championships as a freshman in 2006 and never lost a league-sponsored championship in her career. She remains the only four-time Big Sky champion in both the women’s indoor and women’s outdoor pole vault.
In 2007, Rudy won her first NCAA championship in dramatic fashion, claiming the crown in jump-offs. A year later she repeated, and in between grabbed All-America honors by finishing fourth at the 2007 NCAA outdoor c championships.
Schools were limited to one Hall of Famer from their history of female and male athletes, and their list of former coaches and administrators.
The official induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 14, in Boise on the final day of the Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments.
Other members include:
Jared Allen, Idaho State, football (2000-03); Angela Chalmers, Northern Arizona, women’s frack and field (1982-87); Stacy Dragila, Idaho State, women's track and field (1993-96); Jack Friel, Big Sky Conference commissioner (1963-71); John Friesz, Idaho, football (1986-89); Milton “Dubby” Holt, Idaho State, track and field/administrator (1963-79); Damian Lillard, Weber State, men's basketball (2008-12); Lopez Lomong, Northern Arizona, men's cross country/track and field (2005-07); and Ron Mann, Northern Arizona, cross country/track and field coach (1980-2004).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.