MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference is postponing its conference slate of football games to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Friday morning following a vote of the Big Sky Presidents Council.

The Friday announcement noted that nonconference play for football "is still pending further review" and that the Big Sky "has begun exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring and fully supports the NCAA shifting the FCS championship to the spring."

“The health and safety of our students is our top priority, and ultimately that concern guided our decision-making process over the past few months as we explored every option regarding the 2020 football season,” said Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern Colorado and chair of the Big Sky Presidents’ Council.

“We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference, and empathize that they won’t be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship. We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it’s hopefully safer to be able to do so.”

The Big Sky's decision came hours after the Pioneer Football League announced that it wouldn't be playing football this fall. The two leagues make eight of 13 FCS conferences that won't be playing full fall football seasons, joining the Ivy League, Patriot League, Colonial Athletic Association, Northeast Conference, MEAC and SWAC.

The loss of the teams in those league makes it appear there won't be an FCS postseason this fall because the NCAA required that at least 50% of eligible teams in a specific sport in a specific division play this fall in order for there to be a fall championship. Only 56% of teams reportedly hadn't postponed their fall football seasons before the announcements Friday.

“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring.

"We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship.”

Division II and III canceled their fall championships Wednesday within a few hours of the NCAA Board of Governors' announcement that it was leaving the decision about fall championships up to each of the three divisions. The NCAA's requirements and guidelines included COVID-19 testing, student-athlete medical expenses, scholarships and eligibility in addition to the 50% championship rule.

Local and state regulations also have to be met, and the Big Sky has 13 schools that play football across eight states: Montana, Idaho Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

“This is an unprecedented time, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process,” Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said in a statement. “This decision allows our student-athletes, coaches, and staff the opportunity to prepare and play for a championship with the potential of maximizing fans in Bobcat Stadium. In honest conversations with our student-athletes, the points I heard most consistently were the importance of playing for a championship, playing in front of our fans and providing a safe environment.”

"This decision provides the safest possible environment for student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans," Montana athletic director Kent Haslam said in a statement. "We now work toward and plan for a spring football season. At this point, details of the spring season are still to be determined. Practice schedules, competition dates, and a potential move of the FCS Championship are still unknown."

As for other fall sports the Big Sky sponsors — women's soccer, women's volleyball and cross country — the Big Sky announced that they "will continue to be reviewed with a final determination made at a later date." The conference previously pushed back the start of competition in those sports to Sept. 18.

"We’re going to monitor that situation real carefully," Wistrcill said. "You’re dealing with a little smaller population groups in that, so a little easier to test, a little easier to track in those sports that have a smaller group. Certainly, it’s under consideration whether or not those sports will play. Right now, we’ll continue down that path. Plus, the NCAA has not made a decision on those sports as well, so as of right now, there’s still fall championships in those other sports. But we’ll review that as well before we make any decision about those fall sports."

