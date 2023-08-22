MISSOULA — Jacob Sirmon was a one-time four-star recruit, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the nation for the 2018 recruiting class.

He’s now a sixth-year journeyman quarterback for the Northern Colorado Bears, one of the perennial cellar dwellers in the Big Sky Conference. It’s a far cry from where he started his career with the blue blood Washington Huskies of the Pac-12.

And Sirmon is loving every moment of it. He’s cherishing the opportunity as a changed man who has had five head coaches and seven offensive coordinators, has traveled from Washington to Michigan to Colorado, and has lost numerous quarterback battles.

“I’ve been humbled,” said Sirmon, the son of a Montana national champion. “I thank Christ every day knowing that his plan is bigger than whatever visions I had for my own future. Being able to put my trust in his hands, I’ve found friends, I’ve found peace, I’ve found joy in football, I’ve found great education, I’ve found some fantastic coaches that I’ve been able to learn from.

“The kid coming out of high school that was worried about his rankings and had all these offers is a completely different fundamental person today. I think I’m a lot better for it.”

Sirmon, from Bothell, Washington, first faced adversity when the offensive coordinator he committed to at Washington left to take the head coach job at Oregon State. He underwent a head coaching change and another offensive coordinator change while with the Huskies.

Sirmon spent three seasons in the Pac-12 at Washington from 2018-20, attempting a total of four passes as he was stuck behind Jacob Eason in 2019 and Dylan Morris in 2020. He redshirted his first season, appeared in five games in 2019 and played in one game in 2020.

With a degree in hand, Sirmon transferred to the less-prestigious Mid-American Conference in 2021 to play for Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain, a Missoula native. He beat out returning starter Daniel Richardson, started the first four games but played just once more.

Sirmon finished the year with 734 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He entered the transfer portal and contemplated whether to keep playing. During that time, he had a conversation with his grandfather about opportunities and regrets.

“There was a time when I was coming out of Central Michigan I feel I like lost some of the passion and my joy in the game,” he said. “I was unsure where my future led me. I took a lot of reflecting, a lot of prayer, a couple really hard conversations.

“I’ve been able to thankfully find my way here and have the joy reignited in my heart, have the passion of the game I love, the brotherhood sensation of being around a great group of guys. I’m really thankful that those difficult moments lead you to appreciate the ones here right now.”

Sirmon relocated to Northern Colorado in 2022, where he competed with returning starter Dylan McCaffrey, son of then-head coach Ed McCaffrey. He threw for 595 yards and four touchdowns while being picked off twice in seven games.

He enters this year as the starting quarterback for the Bears, who are led by new head coach Ed Lamb. He applauded athletic director Darren Dunn for including some players, specifically him, in the hiring process as he goes through yet another new coach in a new state.

"I love playing, I love being a leader,” he said. “I love having an opportunity to influence younger kids that are coming up and haven’t had the experiences that I’ve had. I hope that sometimes the adversities that I’ve faced and the challenges that I’ve had to overcome and some of the really humbling moments that I’ve experienced I’m able to pass those on to younger athletes that they can learn from my mistakes and my experiences and hopefully learn and avoid them if they can.”

Sirmon’s strengths

Northern Colorado will run a pro-style offense that plays to Sirmon’s strength of standing tall in the pocket and delivering the ball, Lamb noted. Sirmon is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

“He’s a pro-style quarterback,” Lamb said. “He can make all the throws. I think he’s a pro prospect. I’ve told him that if he doesn’t have professional opportunities, blame us, blame the coaching staff because he’s got all the tools and we need to tap into them.”

Through all the offensive coordinators he’s had, Sirmon is excited about what the Bears have brewing with Blair Peterson. The first-year OC at Northern Colorado has worked in the Football Bowl Subdivision at Texas, Florida International, Rice and Brigham Young, and in the Football Championship Subdivision at Southern Utah.

“I think Blair Peterson is going to be one of the biggest names here in college football for the next several years,” Sirmon said. “He’s innovative. He’s committed. He is a mad genius. I’ll get text messages at 11:30 at night with a Twitter clip from the Packers in 2019 on a goal line short motion and he’ll be like, ‘Hey, look at this.’

“We’re meeting every day, talking his offense, making changes, adjustments based on what I’ve experienced in the past, what I think this guy might offer as far as opportunities for explosives. He is about as dialed in as you could possibly be and he’s passionate about the game. I’m thrilled to learn from him. I’m thrilled to have a moment and a chance to compete in this offense and see what we can do.”

Bears junior edge rusher David Hoage saw just how good Sirmon can be when he went against him in the offseason. Hoage knows all about chasing down quarterbacks, being honored as an All-Big Sky second-team outside linebacker and a third-team All-American in 2021.

“His ability to read the field,” Hoage said of what has stood out about Sirmon. “His ability to take his time, breathe, make sure that he is comfortable. Also his ability to navigate the field. If something doesn’t work, his ability to make sure something does work, make sure he does get something out of nothing. I feel like that is definitely an ability that not all quarterbacks have.”

While Sirmon leads the offense, Hoage will headline the defense after he missed the 2022 season. He beefed up from 230 to 260 pounds in his 6-foot-3 frame after a 2021 season in which he ranked third in the FCS with 22 tackles for loss and accrued a program-record 10.5 sacks.

“He brings leadership,” Hoage said of Sirmon. “He brings aspiration. He brings truth. And he doesn’t just let things slide. He’s going to call you out on your stuff if you’re doing something wrong. Sirm is definitely one of those quarterbacks that he’s very care-hearted and very care-giving as far as his teammates. But he’s willing to push the limits for everybody else.”

Lamb had success turning around Southern Utah, taking the Thunderbirds to conference titles in 2010 and 2015 as well as FCS playoff appearances in 2013 and 2015. Sirmon’s attitude about the new staff has stood out to Lamb.

"He was as bought in and as ready to go as anyone,” Lamb said. “He really helped me initially because he’s been so many different places that I heard him talk about the approach we were bringing and he was telling other players on the team, ‘Hey, this is big time, this is how we did it at Washington.’ He’s lending some credibility to our program and our process.”

Montana connection

While focused on the present, Sirmon is undoubtedly looking forward to Oct. 28. That’s when Northern Colorado comes to Missoula to play the Grizzlies.

His father, David Sirmon, was a linebacker for the Griz when they won the I-AA/FCS national championship in 1995. His family lives in town as his brother Danny is a senior for Missoula Sentinel and a Griz football commit. Another brother, Sam, is a freshman for the Spartans.

“That’s one game I’ve had circled for a while,” he said. “Not necessarily in a competition way but having so much history. I think one of my first college football games I remember was at the Griz stadium.

“My dad played there. Hearing stories about him in college and my mom and all the fun memories there. I have a lot of history with that. Obviously all my family will be able to be there, which I’ll value more than anything.

“They’re a hell of a program. I’m excited to compete with them. I know they’ll have a good game plan and I think that they have the talent on their roster to go really far. I feel comfortable with what we’ve got going on here so I’m excited to go up there and compete.”

Sirmon had an opportunity to be a Grizzly himself. He had been recruited by Montana coming out of high school in 2018.

“I went to a camp there my senior year,” he said. “I was already committed to Washington at the time, but I was trying to promote my younger brother. Looking back, I should have had a little bit wider perspective on everyone giving me opportunities. The Griz did.

“I should have given them a little more time, but at the moment I was from Seattle, my dad was a professor there, my cousin Jackson (Sirmon) was committed with me there. My heart was set on Washington at the time.”

Sirmon had another opportunity to attend UM when he left the Huskies in 2020. He ended up staying in the FBS by going to Central Michigan.

“They had offered me when I was coming out of Washington,” he said of the Griz. “I still had a little bit of a naive mindset of where I wanted to go. I didn’t give them as much attention as I probably should have.”

He finally looked to UM in 2021 when he left CMU. He found his way into the Big Sky but instead ended up at Northern Colorado.

“When I was coming out of Central Michigan, I actually really wanted to go to Montana,” he said. “That’s where I was aiming to go, but with different roster availability, things like that, it didn’t quite fall through.”

Not much has gone to plan for Sirmon in college. But at least he feels different, in a good way, for the first time in a long time.

“Having the full role and the support from my teammates and coaches just feels amazing,” he said. “It’s something that you don’t take lightly. I’m blessed and privileged to be here.

“You really can’t take any moment for granted. When you feel your time ticking a little bit, it just cements that feeling of anticipation and excitement and thrill for the game.”