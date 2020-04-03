BILLINGS — Lewistown senior Sam Fulbright signed with the University of Idaho for cross country on Friday, Lewistown announced on Twitter.
Sam signs for X-Country with the University of Idaho. Congratulations, Sam!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ri7kuztm2a— Fergus High School (@ferguseagles) April 3, 2020
Fulbright won the Class A state boys individual cross country title this past fall with a time of 16 minutes, 10.43 seconds, about seven seconds better than the second-place finisher. Last spring, Fulbright finished second in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600 at the State A track and field meet.
The Idaho men finished sixth at the 11-team Big Sky Conference cross country meet in November, and the Vandals took second in the women's race.
