Billings Invitational

Lewistown's Sam Fulbright, pictured at the Billings Invitational at Amend Park on Aug. 30, 2019, signed with the University of Idaho on Friday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Lewistown senior Sam Fulbright signed with the University of Idaho for cross country on Friday, Lewistown announced on Twitter.

Fulbright won the Class A state boys individual cross country title this past fall with a time of 16 minutes, 10.43 seconds, about seven seconds better than the second-place finisher. Last spring, Fulbright finished second in the 3,200 meters and third in the 1,600 at the State A track and field meet.

The Idaho men finished sixth at the 11-team Big Sky Conference cross country meet in November, and the Vandals took second in the women's race.

