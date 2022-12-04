MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate grad Elise Stearns opened the NCAA Division I women's indoor track and field season with a bang.
The redshirt sophomore set the Northern Arizona and Big Sky Conference records in the indoor 5K at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Saturday in Boston. It was her first time competing in the event.
Stearns posted a time of 15 minutes, 33.74 seconds to beat the previous record by more than 10 seconds. The NAU record had been held by Paige Gilchrist, who is also a Hellgate grad (Class of 2013).
Stearns finished 10th overall and seventh among college competitors in the race, which also included professional runners. The Lumberjacks' season continues in January.
Stearns' performance is the latest in what has been a breakout 2022 campaign. She was a member of the Big Sky champion distance medley relay team, finished second in the mile and placed third in the 3K at the 2022 Big Sky indoor track and field championships.
She followed up that by winning the 1500-meter run and placing third in the 5K at the Big Sky outdoor track and field championships. She finished 20th in the 5K at the NCAA West Regional preliminaries.
Stearns carried over her success to this fall by winning the Big Sky individual cross country championship to help NAU win its fourth consecutive team crown. She then took second place at the NCAA Mountain Regional race and fourth at the NCAA championships to earn her first All-American honor.
Stearns, a Class of 2019 grad at Hellgate, helped the Knights win their first State AA girls cross country championship in the fall of 2018 as a senior. The victory snapped Bozeman's 11-year streak atop Class AA and had been Hellgate's most-recent team title until the Knights won this fall.
