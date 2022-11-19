MISSOULA — Elise Stearns, a Missoula Hellgate grad currently running for Northern Arizona, finished fourth in the NCAA National Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Her time of 19 minutes, 43.9 seconds earned her All-American honors.
The Lumberjacks earned their second highest team finish in both school history and Big Sky Conference history (6th). The women scored a total of 257 points. They followed No. 1 NC State, No. 2 New Mexico, No. 5 Alabama, No. 3 Oklahoma State, and No. 13 North Carolina.
Stearns, a junior, took second in the Mountain Regional race on Nov. 11 in New Mexico. She won the Big Sky Conference race earlier this season.
Annika Reiss came next for the Lumberjacks, placing 47th with a time of 20:16.0. Jesselyn Bries took 67th place with a time of 20:24.1, while Bigfork product Bryn Morley finished 95th with a time of 20:36.6. Alexis Kebbe rounded out the scoring for NAU, coming in at 99th with a time of 20:37.2.
Also running were Taryn O'Neill and Meagan Van Pelt. O'Neill ran a time of 20:39.9 to finish 106th, with Van Pelt placing 112th with a time of 20:42.8.
The Northern Arizona men defended their title as national champions, winning their third consecutive title and their sixth title in the past seven years.
The men scored a total of 83 points, initially tying with No. 4 Oklahoma State but winning on the tiebreak. No. 3 BYU finished third, with No. 1 Stanford taking fourth place.
NAU's Nico Young and Drew Bosley took an early lead, breaking off from the pack with Stanford's Charles Hicks. Young ultimately took second with a time of 28:44.5, with Bosley close behind in third with a time of 28:55.9.
It marked the second time in school history that NAU has had runners place second and third. In 2017, Matthew Baxter finished second with Tyler Day in third en route to winning the team title. Young also becomes the third Lumberjack to place second at the national meet, with Baxter doing so in 2017 and David McNeill taking second in 2009.
Santiago Prosser played an important role in the Lumberjack's victory, finishing ninth with a time of 29:19.5. Brodey Hasty ran a time of 29:27.2 to take 25th place, with George Kusche finishing 39th while running a 29:34.9.
All five NAU scorers earned All-American honors. Young and Bosley both earned their third All-American honors, with Hasty and Kusche earning their second.
