MISSOULA — On Monday, the Supreme Court of the United States made a decision regarding how the NCAA can limit benefits to college athletes, and it could make some major changes to programs and college athletics.
The ruling in Alston v. NCAA effectively determined that the NCAA is subject to the same antitrust laws as all other organizations. SCOTUS determined the NCAA was violating antitrust laws by limiting the education-related benefits schools can give to athletes and must stop limiting those benefits.
So, what does that mean?
In short, the NCAA can no longer put a limit on how much compensation schools can give to athletes as long as that compensation is directly related and connected to an athlete’s education. Concrete examples include study abroad programs, paid internships or a school paying for an athlete’s laptop. Schools can start giving those benefits immediately if they so choose.
While the NCAA can no longer stand in the way of schools doing so, individual schools and leagues can put a cap on how much a school can provide.
Of course, like everything in college sports, a school’s budget will drive what it can provide to athletes despite being allowed to have more freedom following the ruling.
“Allow is the key word there,” Montana athletic director Kent Haslam told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Wednesday during a phone interview. “I don’t foresee us changing anything right now just because of budgets and what we are able to afford. But this ruling certainly seems to be opening the door for a change in how student-athletes are compensated and what they can be compensated with.”
Haslam noted how Montana Athletics, a 15-sport department, isn’t generating the same money compared to a school with larger TV contracts or other large media rights deals. Montana carries solid revenue that goes right back into its department, but it isn’t nearly as high as schools in the Pac-12 or even Mountain West.
The ruling allows Montana to be more creative, potentially, in how it supports its athletes. At the end of the day, the individual department has the call as to what it can afford within its budget and within whatever rules the NCAA or Big Sky Conference create.
“Overall, it opens the door, but still having the ability and resources to step through that door is a very different thing,” Haslam said. “ … I read (Supreme Court) Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh’s opinion, which is very interesting to read, and it seems to be quite clear that he is saying ‘Look, we’re only ruling on this one thing as it relates to educational benefits. But this lays the groundwork for other compensation changes.’”
“It opens the door, but again, whether or not we are going to be able to step through that door is to be determined.”
A Big Sky Conference spokesperson said the league will defer to the NCAA when they were asked Wednesday about potential policies and a statement from the league office or commissioner Tom Wistrcill.
“At this time, we are referring all matters on the Supreme Court decision to the NCAA and their team,” the spokesperson said in an email to the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
NIL update
Monday’s decision doesn't open the door to the long-debated name, image and likeness issue — commonly referred to as NIL. According to reports from multiple media outlets, the NCAA’s chief policy making group, the Division I Council, could potentially vote on NIL policy next week.
Six states — Texas, Mississippi, New Mexico, Florida, Georgia and Alabama — have NIL laws set to go into effect July 1, which puts the NCAA on a timeline to have a decision made, or it'll risk having no policy and states that allow athletes to seek compensation.
As of Wednesday, 19 states have NIL bills that have been signed into law that will go into effect over the next few years. Others, such as Oregon, have had NIL legislation pass through state legislatures, and all that's needed for the state governor to sign the bill. Most state governments have at least introduced NIL bills to legislatures.
The state of Montana passed its own NIL legislation, SB 248, that will go into effect June 1, 2023, after it was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte April 30. Montana's bill doesn't have language forcing colleges to pay college athletes to play, often called pay-to-play rules. It allows an athlete to be compensated off their own likeness with sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.
“We are totally supportive of our student athletes doing whatever they can to generate that revenue while still performing what they were brought here to do, and that was to go to class, graduate and compete,” Haslam said. “We want to provide them opportunities to maximize their brand and learn and be educated on what that means. You are slowly starting to see these compensation limits being lifted, and there is change coming in college athletics. It is coming, we will get through it. But there’s change coming.”
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello couldn't be reached for comment but did share his thoughts on NIL to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in October.
“We’re going to need to make sure we comply with (rules) and help the student-athletes with that,” Costello told Chronicle sports editor Colton Pool. “There’s definitely going to have to be some practices put into place.”
The NCAA doesn't have any type of NIL policy in place currently despite the group working on such policies for over a year.
According to a Wednesday report from The Athletic, the NCAA released a memo to administrators in all three Divisions that said permanent NIL changes were unlikely before July 1. NCAA President Mark Emmert wrote in the memo that he's pushing for temporary guidance that will allow athletes to earn compensation off their own likeness until there is federal legislation.
According to the memo, Emmert said the NCAA will develop a plan for college athletes, no matter the state they are in, to take advantage of NIL opportunities. The plan could give schools in states with no NIL laws freedom to create their own policies, as long as it follows NCAA guidance according to Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger.
The NAIA, which is a separate college athletics group from the NCAA, created its own NIL rules in September 2020.
