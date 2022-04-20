SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A solid final round moved Montana up to eighth place, one spot ahead of Montana State, in the final team standings at the Big Sky women's golf tournament at Talking Stick Golf Club.
UM shot a 12-over 300 on Wednesday to finish the 11-team tournament at 50-over 914, 42 strokes behind champion Northern Arizona. The Grizzlies sat in last place entering the final round, and their 300 was the fifth-best score of the day.
MSU posted a 24-over 312 in the final round, falling two spots and finishing at 54-over 918.
In the individual standings, which features 55 golfers, UM's Jessica Ponce finished tied for sixth place at 4-over (72-75-73—220). Her teammate Kylie Esh ended up in a tie for 16th at 8-over (76-71-77—224).
MSU's top finisher was Cora Rosanova, who nabbed a tie for 21st with a three-round total of 10-over (74-74-78—226).
