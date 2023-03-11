Montana senior Olivia Oosterbaan executes a backhand volley during her singles match with Montana State's Izabela Heinzova Saturday at the Peak Racquet Club. Oosterbaan rallied to win in three sets, clinching the Grizzlies' dual win over the Bobcats.
MISSOULA — Olivia Oosterbaan was feeling "over the moon" and probably won't be coming down soon after Saturday's gritty comeback win.
It was the last opportunity the Montana senior would ever get to face archrival Montana State in front of the home fans in Missoula. A chance to do something special against those pesky Bobcats, who have had the Grizzlies' number in most sports this school year, including football and basketball.
Just exactly how important was it for her and her pals to dispatch the Montana State women's tennis team, 6-1, in front of a healthy crowd at the Peak Racquet Club? Don't kid yourself, these athletes keep track of a lot of sports stuff, and any sort of revenge is going to be savored.
"It's so personal, just for the school," Oosterbaan said after her meet-clinching 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Izabela Heinzola at No. 2 singles. "After watching (Montana) play in other sports and you know they're so close, you're like, you know I want to come out on top for you guys, too.
"Griz athletics is such a big family. To be able to compete for your team and for them, the football and basketball players and every sport, is pretty cool."
The Brawl of the Wild rivalry is so special that coaches on both sides have to work on keeping their athletes grounded. But they can talk about it until they're blue (or maroon) in the face and still only do a little bit of good.
"For me this is my favorite match of the year by far," Oosterbaan said. "I just feel like we get so much support from Griz Nation and just the rivalry between the Griz and the Cats is so famous.
"To be able to be a part of it is pretty cool. That's what I work for. That's why I play. To be on a stage like this is pretty sweet for me."
Key to the outcome Saturday was a good start for Montana in doubles. Grace Haugen and Maria Goheen came through with a win at No. 2, but the Cats answered with a win by Marta Garcia-Reboredo and Mirte Van Baelen at No. 1.
It all came down to the No. 3 match and it didn't look good for UM when Oosterbaan and freshman Hailey Murphy went down 4-5. Then they shifted into high gear, winning three games in a row for a 7-5 victory.
"It was amazing," said Murphy, who also delivered a win at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. "We've been working really hard for this opportunity to be able to play them and play our best tennis and I think that's what we did.
"We started off really strong and that's kind of what we wanted to do."
Murphy is one reason the future looks bright for Montana women's tennis. Another is the emergence of freshman Shivika Agrawal, who was unable to play Saturday. Between those two and sophomore Rosie Sterk, who pulled out a thrilling 6-7, 6-3, 10-5 win at No. 6 singles Saturday, the Grizzlies have reason to smile.
"There was quite a big buildup for this one today because last year we lost, 4-3," Murphy said. "I knew it was a big deal."
Big enough for Murphy to play well against the junior Van Baelen despite a back injury she's been dealing with since last week. She reached for her lower back and grimaced on more than one occasion Saturday, but she was not about to let it get in the way of a big day.
"I couldn't really practice much, so coming into this match my full idea was don't get to a third set," she offered. "The past two matches in conference have been three sets for me.
"It came to a third set and I just thought, I'm not going to a tiebreaker. I knew what to do. It came down to she was zoning, then I let her zone, then stayed with it. Honestly it was like a relief when it was over because I really wanted to win this match."
Montana, who also benefited from singles wins by Goheen and Lauren Dunlap, moved to 1-2 in Big Sky Conference play and 4-8 overall. The Grizzlies are picked to return to the league tournament this year for the first time since 2015, and their dual at Weber State next weekend will be critical.
Montana has plenty of veteran leadership in 14-year head coach Steve Ascher and his assistant, former Big Sky MVP Haley Driver. It also helps that the Grizzlies have three of their remaining five conference duals at home, including their last two in April.
"(Saturday) felt good," Ascher said. "It was just a great match, and it was nip and tuck the whole way. The grit and determination was just phenomenal."
Montana State fell to 0-2 in league play (3-7 overall). Garcia-Reboredo earned the only win for the Bobcats at No. 1 singles.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.