Montana senior Olivia Oosterbaan executes a backhand volley during her singles match with Montana State's Izabela Heinzova Saturday at the Peak Racquet Club. Oosterbaan rallied to win in three sets, clinching the Grizzlies' dual win over the Bobcats.

 Ryan Brennecke, Montana athletics

MISSOULA — Olivia Oosterbaan was feeling "over the moon" and probably won't be coming down soon after Saturday's gritty comeback win.

It was the last opportunity the Montana senior would ever get to face archrival Montana State in front of the home fans in Missoula. A chance to do something special against those pesky Bobcats, who have had the Grizzlies' number in most sports this school year, including football and basketball.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years.

