MISSOULA — In the biggest moment of a 67-63 win over Idaho, it was Jared Samuelson who came up clutch for the Montana men's basketball team.
Up by two points after Grizzly freshman forward DJ Carter-Hollinger followed up a turnover with a massive block on Vandal junior forward Babcar Thiombane, the ball found Samuelson in the middle of the lane with two seconds left on the shot clock.
Samuelson hit a short jumper off an assist from Carter-Hollinger as the ball was passed several times late in the possession. Montana took a 63-59 lead following Samuelson’s shot, with Kyle Owens and Kendal Manuel hitting a pair of free throws late to seal the game as a season-high 4,279 fans at Dahlberg Arena roared their approval.
Montana moved to 6-1 in Big Sky play and 10-8 overall. It was the 200th meeting between Idaho and the Grizzlies with the Vandals holding a 110-90 edge.
“The ball moved. That’s what we were begging for all game, this team, they collapse on penetration, so for me to think I can go from point A to point B and shoot it, that’s going to be very difficult,” DeCuire said when asked what led to the late score. “We were electing to let the ball move. I think offense came fairly easily the past few games, we were scoring on first option.
“When those things weren’t there tonight, we just weren’t always patient enough to get to it.”
Stylistically, Idaho was nearly a complete 180 degree turn from what the Grizzlies saw in their last Big Sky outing against Portland State.
Where the Vikings were fast-paced and trying for quick scores in transition, the Vandals play at a fairly slow tempo and worked the ball around to get good shots late in the shot clock.
To counteract that, Montana went heavy with its ball pressure against the Vandals, which DeCuire was pleased with.
Montana forced 17 turnovers while holding Idaho to 22 of 51 shooting.
“This is the type of team that executes very well, so ball pressure’s got to at least take them out of their rhythm a little bit,” DeCuire said. “I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Samuelson led the Grizzlies in scoring with a career-high 23 points and shared the game-high scoring title with Idaho’s Trevon Allen. Samuelson, a 6-foot-7 senior, hit five triples — including three in the first half — to provide a needed scoring boost for Montana.
Senior swingman Sayeed Pridgett struggled from the floor over the first 20 minutes, but hit 4-of-7 shots in the second half, finishing with 17 total points. Pridgett now has 1,403 points in his career and moved past Jordan Hasquet for 11th on the all-time Montana men’s basketball scoring list.
Idaho was never out of striking distance and despite Montana using an early surge in the second half to take the lead, the Vandals battled back every time the Grizzlies threatened to push the game out of reach.
Idaho is now 5-12 with a 1-5 mark in Big Sky play.
“We just got done talking that we’re not just going to knock down the door, we’re going to bust it through and run it over like a freight train, so yes,” interim Idaho head coach Zac Claus said when asked if they were close to a breakthrough. “Our guys are being resilient, they keep fighting.
“So for them to come to a place like this, we knew the environment that’s always here in Missoula, we love coming over here. Although it’s a tough place to play, it’s a wonderful college environment.”
Idaho did have its chances, but a personal 7-2 run by Pridgett that ended with a bit over five minutes left in the second half helped give the Grizzlies a bit of space they needed.
The win was No. 1,000 at home in school history — 720 coming inside Dahlberg Arena — and Montana is one of 10 Division I schools to have played in its current venue for over 60 years while winning 70% or more of its games.
“There’s always an opportunity, right? To be a part of a place as special as the University of Montana, pretty much every time you touch the floor you have an opportunity to play for something and reach maybe an accolade that the whole program has been a part of, not just us on the floor,” DeCuire said. “So it’s always big.”
NOTES: Carter-Hollinger appeared to tweak his right ankle in the second half, but stayed in the game and finished with six points, seven rebounds and four blocks … The four blocks tied a career-high for Carter-Hollinger … Kendal Manuel had 12 points and hit 2 of 5 3-pointers.
