BILLINGS — The athletic departments at Montana and Montana State have extended season ticket renewals for football to June 1 due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.
UM announced it has temporarily delayed the mailing of renewals to current ticket holders. Invoices will be mailed in early April, the athletic department announced.
Montana State’s ticket office will not be open to the public until at least April 5, according to a letter from athletic director Leon Costello. Information for MSU tickets can be obtained at www.brickbreeden.com/ticketing.
Online renewals are available for both schools via the websites www.griztix.com at Montana and www.ticketswest.com at Montana State.
Montana is scheduled to begin the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against Central Washington. Montana State is slated to open its season the same day at home against Long Island.
