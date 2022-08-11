MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State were both represented well on the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America football teams released Thursday.
Montana led the Big Sky Conference with five selections overall, while Montana State was not far behind with three. Portland State and Weber State had a pair of selections each, while Northern Colorado, Sacramento State and UC Davis produced one honoree apiece.
Isaiah Ifanse (Montana State), Anthony Adams (Portland State), Justin Ford (Montana), Robby Hauck (Montana) and Big Sky Preseason Defensive MVP Patrick O'Connell (Montana) remained mainstays on the All-America first team, while VJ Malo (Portland State) earned a rare spot as well on the first team.
The Big Sky is coming off an historic football season in 2021, as the conference earned a league-high five FCS playoff selections and had another national championship game appearance to cap off the season. The conference also knocked off four FBS teams in 2021, which was the most wins over FBS foes for the league since 2012.
Big Sky picks
First team: RB, Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State; DL, VJ Malo, Portland State; LB, Patrick O’Connell, Montana; DB, Anthony Adams, Portland State; DB, Justin Ford, Montana; DB, Robby Hauck, Montana.
Second team: TE, McCallan Castles, UC Davis; LB, David Hoage, Northern Colorado; DB, Eddie Heckard, Weber State; DB, Ty Okada, Montana State; RS, Malik Flowers, Montana.
Third team: OL, Noah Atagi, Weber State; DL, Alex Gubner, Montana; LB, Callahan O’Reilly, Montana State; DB, Marte Mapu, Sacramento State.
—406mtsports.com
