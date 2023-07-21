BILLINGS — The hours of rehabbing through a series of knee injuries, travel ball, and all the hard work spent during the season and offseason are paying off for Kourtney Grossman.

Grossman, who will be a senior at Billings West when school begins in the fall, has committed to play women’s basketball at Eastern Washington of the Big Sky Conference.

Eastern Washington got a good one! Congrats Kourtney Grossman!!! pic.twitter.com/cDc5cWqzjQ — bwhnation (@bwhnation) July 21, 2023

Grossman, who was an all-state selection in both basketball and volleyball as a junior for the Golden Bears last season, said she committed on Sunday.

“I think for me mostly it was I felt like I was the most wanted there. One of the biggest things when I was being recruited is I wanted to go where I was wanted,” Grossman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone call from Cincinnati where she was playing in an AAU travel basketball tournament. “They have a good plan of what their needs are and what they want and they have a good plan for their program and that was nice to hear.”

The 6-foot Grossman, who was ninth in Class AA in scoring last year with 12.4 points to lead the state champion Bears in scoring to go along with 6.7 rebounds, said she is looking forward to joining EWU. The Eagles were 19-11 overall last year and 11-7 in the league, falling to Northern Arizona 74-57 in the semifinals of the conference tourney.

Grossman said she will look forward to the Eagles’ games against the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies.

“I think it will be a little weird because I have been in their camps growing up,” she said of future matches with UM and MSU. “It will be fun and I’m excited I get to come to Montana and come back home to play some games.”

Grossman, who said she will receive a full-ride scholarship, said she visited with several other schools including Utah Valley, UC Davis, Utah State, Northern Colorado, San Diego, Montana State Billings, Black Hills State and Montana Tech.

“She’s got the work ethic and a great skillset and she has an athletic build,” said her former coach at West Charlie Johnson, who led the Golden Bears to the state title before stepping down in the offseason and is now the activities director at West. “She’ll do well and compete and be one of the hardest working kids at practice and get better and better.”

Johnson noted that Grossman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the state title game against Kalispell Flathead to give the Golden Bears a 43-42 lead with just over two minutes left in the contest. The Bears would go on to win the championship with a 48-43 victory.

Jason Amundsen, who was promoted from an assistant under Johnson to the Golden Bears head coach in the offseason, said Grossman will do well with the Eagles.

“She is an absolutely incredible young lady; one of those players and personalities you couldn’t hope for better things for,” Amundsen said. “Eastern Washington is getting one of the most dedicated athletes I’ve been around. She is a great kid.”

Over the years, Grossman has overcame three major left knee surgeries.

She said that she had ACL and meniscus surgery in both February of 2021 and October of 2021. In October of 2022, she said she had her meniscus “trimmed out and came back for the end of volleyball season.”

So, to have the success she’s had in high school and to have committed to a Division I women’s basketball program is rewarding to Grossman.

“It’s really satisfying. I just like remember just being really worried about the future when I was hurt,” she said. “I knew the best thing to do on recruiting was to jump on it early. It’s tough when you have a late start. Until this summer I didn’t do any recruiting and was worried. It all picked up this summer.”

And with making her decision to play for EWU, Grossman can now concentrate on enjoying the rest of summer and the upcoming school year.

"Definitely it's a stress reliever for sure not having to setup phone calls with coaches and having a plan and being happy with it. I'm glad," she said.

Grossman explained that playing for the Northwest Blazers AAU basketball team based out of Spokane, Washington, was beneficial in the recruiting process. She said club director Steve Klees is “really good at helping kids and players get recruited.”

Playing on the AAU circuit has been enjoyable for Grossman. This past year was Grossman’s first full year of high school basketball because of injuries, after having played half a season as a freshman and missing her sophomore campaign. She said she was also hurt most of her sophomore season in volleyball.

“It’s super fun,” she said. “Mostly it’s a huge relief to be committed to a college and have a future in basketball. I am really glad to have been committed to somewhere and have somewhere to play. I feel like I missed a ton of basketball being hurt.”

Grossman is the daughter of West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman. Amundsen said Grossman and her mom “bounce around so much with basketball and volleyball. They stay busy.”

Amundsen said he is happy Grossman will get the opportunity to play at the D-I level after all of her hard work.

“The whole thing is her athleticism is beyond and her IQ is incredible,” he said. “All it was is shaking off that rust and this summer. Last year was her first full season as a junior and you could still see that rust. At divisionals and state, the rust was shaken off and she played incredible and this summer she has played incredible. It’s one of those things you can’t be more than happy for her.”

As for a major at EWU, Grossman — who has a 4.5 weighted grade-point average — is undecided but she eventually wants to go to law school.

“You don’t have to have a certain major to get into law school,” she said. "The plan after I graduate is to try and get into law school right now, but that could always change.”

However, before she closes the door on her high school career Grossman is focused on helping the Bears have more success. Last year, West played for the state championship in volleyball before capturing the basketball title.

“I’m super excited for it,” Grossman said of her senior season. “I’m excited to have another season in both sports to go and to play with the teammates I’ve played with in the past couple of years and hopefully have successful seasons in that.”