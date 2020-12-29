BOZEMAN — COVID-19 concerns have forced the cancellation of Montana State's weekend men's basketball games.
In a school-issued press release, MSU said contests against Big Sky Conference foe Southern Utah scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Worthington Arena in Bozeman have been shelved because SUU is not able to make the trip.
"Bobcat Athletics has been informed by Southern Utah that the Thunderbirds' men's basketball team is unable to participate in competition at this time, due to one or more individuals being identified as either needing to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19," the release stated.
"The scheduled games between Montana State and Southern Utah on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in Bozeman have been canceled. At this time, Big Sky Conference basketball games that are canceled will not be rescheduled."
The games were supposed to be the Bobcats' Big Sky openers. MSU's next games are slated for Jan. 7 and 9 at league rival Northern Colorado.
