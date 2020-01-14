BILLINGS — Montana State was ranked No. 4 while Montana came in at No. 6 in the final STATS FCS Top 25 poll of the 2019 season. The poll, which is voted on by members of the national media, was released Monday.
Under fourth-year coach Jeff Choate, the Bobcats finished with an 11-4 record and advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I Football playoffs, where they lost to eventual national champion and consensus No. 1 North Dakota State 42-14.
The Grizzlies went 10-4 in their second season since the return of coach Bobby Hauck, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs where they fell 17-7 at Big Sky Conference rival Weber State.
Weber State (11-4) was ranked No. 3 in the poll. The Wildcats lost in the semifinal round at No. 2 James Madison, 30-14.
Sacramento State (9-4) was also ranked from the Big Sky at No. 9. The Hornets and Weber State shared the 2019 conference title.
North Dakota State (16-0) defeated No. 2 James Madison (14-2) 28-20 in the FCS championship game last Saturday in Frisco, Texas. It was the Bison’s third consecutive title and their eighth crown since 2011. NDSU received all 153 first-place votes.
Northern Iowa (10-5) rounded out the top five at No. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.