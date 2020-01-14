Travis Jonsen

Montana State's Travis Jonsen churns for yards as Montana's Justin Calhoun tries to wrap up during the 119th Cat-Griz game in Bozeman in November.

BILLINGS — Montana State was ranked No. 4 while Montana came in at No. 6 in the final STATS FCS Top 25 poll of the 2019 season. The poll, which is voted on by members of the national media, was released Monday.

Under fourth-year coach Jeff Choate, the Bobcats finished with an 11-4 record and advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I Football playoffs, where they lost to eventual national champion and consensus No. 1 North Dakota State 42-14.

The Grizzlies went 10-4 in their second season since the return of coach Bobby Hauck, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs where they fell 17-7 at Big Sky Conference rival Weber State.

Weber State (11-4) was ranked No. 3 in the poll. The Wildcats lost in the semifinal round at No. 2 James Madison, 30-14.

Sacramento State (9-4) was also ranked from the Big Sky at No. 9. The Hornets and Weber State shared the 2019 conference title.

North Dakota State (16-0) defeated No. 2 James Madison (14-2) 28-20 in the FCS championship game last Saturday in Frisco, Texas. It was the Bison’s third consecutive title and their eighth crown since 2011. NDSU received all 153 first-place votes.

Northern Iowa (10-5) rounded out the top five at No. 5.

