BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team has designs on making a run at the Big Sky Conference title this season, and the addition of 6-foot senior forward Fallyn Freije to a lineup that now includes seven upperclassmen gives the Bobcats an added boost.
The rest of the league is aware of Freije’s potential impact, as well.
On Wednesday, Freije was named the Big Sky’s preseason women’s basketball MVP, a distinction she earned despite having to sit out last season due to NCAA rules after transferring to MSU from North Dakota.
But Bobcats coach Tricia Binford, who game-planned against Freije when the Fighting Hawks were still members of the Big Sky Conference, knows what Freije brings now that she’s on MSU’s side.
“I’m really happy with now,” Binford joked during a press conference at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Monday. “Really challenging to guard her. I think she’s just a great example of going hard. She goes hard in everything she does. Sometimes we’re slowing her down on offense because she’s just going to go so hard.
“She wants it so badly. But she also wants it for her team so badly, and I think that’s just a sign of a selfless leader and teammate. We’re just really grateful to have her part of the program and part of this squad.”
Freije is joined by fellow teammate Oliana Squires on this year’s preseason team. They represent the only teammates featured on the team.
Montana’s McKenzie Johnston was also voted preseason all-conference.
At North Dakota, Freije averaged 13.2 points per game with a shooting percentage of .408 and also shot 30.9% from 3-point range. She was also an All-Big Sky honorable mention selection twice during her time with the Fighting Hawks.
Squires averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 37.1% from the field last season.
Johnston, a Helena Capital product and a four-year starter at Montana, led the Lady Griz in scoring with 12.6 points per game and averaged 37.4 minutes per game. The senior guard also led the team in assists with an average of 4.1 per game which ranked sixth in the Big Sky Conference. Johnston also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game and shot 44.1% from the field.
“Not very often do you have a player who starts for four years. The point guard position is a tough position to do that,” Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen said in a UM press release. “She’s just been a warrior for us. She’s had broken noses year after year and just gone through a bunch of different things.”
Joining Freije, Squires and Johnston on the women’s team are Kylie Jimenez from Portland State, Kennedy Nicholas from Sacramento State, Estefania Ors from Idaho State and Gina Marxen from Idaho.
Binford said the Big Sky landscape is wide open.
“It’s a really unique year with how many great players graduated last season, so I think it’s up for grabs,” she said.
“We have a lot of experience returning but we’re also going to have to prove ourselves every single time we step on the floor, just like everybody else. Our job is to get better today and make sure tomorrow we’re better than we were today. And if we can do that I like our chances this season.”
