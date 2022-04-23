Brawl of the Wild logo

MISSOULA — With a share of the Big Sky Conference regular-season title on the line for the Montana State men's tennis team Saturday, the Bobcats bounced rival Montana, 5-2, at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center in Bozeman.

With the win, Montana State finished 7-1 in league duals, tying Idaho for top honors. The Vandals earned the No. 1 seed heading into the league tourney Thursday in Phoenix because they beat MSU in Bozeman earlier this month.

The Grizzlies dropped the doubles point for the fourth time in a row in Big Sky duals, giving the hosts the upper hand heading into singles. The winning doubles teams for the hosts were Daan Van Dijk/Nejc Sitar at No. 2 and Bradley Buckland/Marcos Zelver at No. 3.

Mantej Panik kept the momentum going for the Bobcats with a straight-set win at No. 2 singles over Lawrence Sciglitano, 6-3, 6-1. Montana No. 1 singles player Ed Pudney then gave his team a win, topping Van Dijk, 7-6, 6-0.

Montana State went up 3-1 when Buckland secured a win over Gustav Thielgaard at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Jamieson Nathan then clinched the team win for the Cats with a hard-fought victory over Oisin Shaffrey at No. 3 singles, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Moritz Stoeger picked up a win at No. 5 singles for Montana in a match tiebreaker. Joaquin Espinoza won at No. 6 for the Cats.  

Montana finished 5-3 in Big Sky duals and will take the No. 4 seed into the league tourney. The Grizzlies will play No. 3 seed Northern Arizona Thursday. The 2021 Big Sky champion Jacks beat the Grizzlies in Missoula on April 3. 

—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com

