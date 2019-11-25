FARMINGTON, Utah — Three Montana State players and another from Montana were named to the All-Big Sky Conference volleyball teams on Monday.
Senior libero Alyssa Rizzo, senior outside hitter Evi Wilson and junior right-side hitter Hannah Scott were all named to the first team from MSU, while Montana senior middle blocker Missy Huddleston was picked for the second team.
Rizzo broke the school record when she eclipsed 2,000 career digs earlier this year. She leads the Big Sky and ranks seventh nationally with an average of 5.96 digs per set.
Wilson leads the Bobcats with 340 kills, and her 3.43 kills per set rank fourth in the league. Scott averages 2.72 kills per set, and leads the team with a .242 attack mark.
It's the first time in school history Montana State put three players on the first team.
The Grizzlies’ Huddleston, who moved to middle blocker at midseason, is averaging 3.10 kills per set and is hitting .276. Her digs-per-set average is up to 2.54, but the difference is in her blocking, where she is averaging a league-best 1.15 blocks per set since then.
Both the Bobcats and Grizzlies begin play Thursday at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Sacramento, California. Fourth-seeded MSU faces No. 5 Sacramento State, while No. 8 Montana takes on No. 1 Northern Colorado.
