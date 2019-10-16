FARMINGTON, Utah — Despite not appearing on a Big Sky Conference roster a season ago, Montana State’s Fallyn Freije has been selected as the league’s preseason women’s basketball MVP and one of seven individuals honored with a selection to the preseason all-conference team.
Freije, who transferred to MSU from North Dakota before last season but sat out due to NCAA transfer rules, is joined by fellow teammate Oliana Squires on this year’s preseason team and they represent the only teammates to be featured on the squad.
Montana’s McKenzie Johnston was also voted preseason all-conference.
On the men’s side, Montana's Sayeed Pridgett and Montana State’s Harald Frey were both selected to the men’s preseason All-Big Sky team. Weber State’s Jerrick Harding was picked as the men’s preseason MVP.
The men's and women's teams were voted on by league coaches, sports information staff and media members.
Joining Freije, Squires and Johnston on the women’s team are Kylie Jimenez from Portland State, Kennedy Nicholas from Sacramento State, Estefania Ors from Idaho State and Gina Marxen from Idaho.
The other selections to the men’s team are Holland Woods from Portland State, and Mason Peatling and Jacob Davison of Eastern Washington.
At North Dakota, Freije averaged 13.2 points per game with a shooting percentage of .408 and was also 30.9% from 3-point range. She was also an All-Big Sky honorable mention selection twice during her time with the Fighting Hawks.
Johnston, a Helena Capital product, led Montana in scoring with 12.6 points per game and averaged 37.4 minutes per game. The senior guard also led the team in assists with an average of 4.1 per game which ranked her sixth in the Big Sky. Johnston also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game and shot 44.1% from the field.
Squires averaged 11.4 points per game and shot 37.1% from the field last season.
Weber State’s Harding ranked second in the Big Sky in scoring for the second-straight season in 2018-19 with 21.4 points per game. He led the league with an .870 free throw percentage and ranked second with 1.7 steals per game.
Pridgett collected All-Big Sky first team honors for the first time last season, averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. He helped Montana to a second straight NCAA tournament berth after scoring 16.3 points per game in conference play.
Frey averaged 17.2 points and 5.0 assists last season. The Oslo, Norway, native ranked second in the Big Sky with a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio and an .846 free throw percentage.
