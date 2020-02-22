BOZEMAN — Sayeed Pridgett intercepted Harald Frey’s pass, and the two seniors raced back down to the other end of the court.
As Frey set up to take a charge, Pridgett stepped around him. The acrobatic play resulted in another Montana layup.
In a game Montana State’s offense struggled mightily, the Bobcats couldn’t afford the giveaways. They came as close as three points with 14 minutes to go, but Pridgett’s layup capped seven straight UM points and bumped the Grizzlies’ lead to double digits with nine minutes to play.
MSU’s offense finally reappeared in the closing minutes, but by then it was too late to overcome the damage Pridgett already inflicted.
“Defense wins games,” UM head coach Travis DeCuire said in his opening statement to begin his press conference.
The Grizzlies responded to each Bobcat punch and punched back in their 59-54 win Saturday night at Worthington Arena. UM has now won 19 of the last 20 matchups between the two teams.
MSU (14-13, 8-8 Big Sky) dropped its second straight game after surging with five wins in seven contests. With five regular season games left, the Bobcats are tied for fifth in the standings and find themselves in a heated battle for a first-round bye at the conference tournament.
Montana, meanwhile, again gave MSU a first-hand perspective of how top-notch teams play. The Grizzlies have won the league title the past two years and are in the driver’s seat to win another. The loss leaves the Bobcats in a position they’ve become familiar with.
“We’re not as physical as they are,” Sprinkle said. “We need to get to that point to be as good as they are defensively.”
Frey battled an injured left ankle and scored a team-high 18 points, but 11 of those came in the final three and a half minutes. He and Amin Adamu, who scored 12 points, missed nine shots apiece. The Bobcats shot 35% from the field, their fourth-worst shooting game of the season, and committed 17 turnovers.
Finding contributors outside of Frey has been among the decisive factors of the season. The Bobcats have emphasized others emerging, but they never found a groove to score consistently.
“I thought it was a pretty ugly game to watch,” Sprinkle said. “... Neither team got into an offensive flow.”
Replacing head coach Brian Fish with Sprinkle, a former Bobcat, in the offseason energized MSU’s starving fanbase. Some believed the Helena native may have a better grasp of what it took to win in Bozeman. But he entered the season with no head coaching experience and a roster loaded with inexperienced players.
Twenty-seven games into the season, MSU remains hovering around .500, just like they have for most of the past 20 years. First-year head coaches often take time to adjust to a new position and a new program. But Sprinkle previously emphasized the importance of this game, which he’s now lost twice in two tries.
Losing to the conference’s top team only confirms the Bobcats are in the middle of the pack, which had already been established in the past two months. But now that starving fanbase will go hungry another year.
The last time these teams played, on Feb. 1 in Missoula, UM pounded MSU for a 14-point victory. At the time, Sprinkle said the Bobcats’ 5-5 conference record was what they deserved. But he added that experiencing lopsided losses were part of his team’s growth process.
Three weeks since that loss, and three weeks away from the Big Sky tournament championship, MSU is again middling.
“We have to keep getting better,” Sprinkle said.
Though the Grizzlies only scored 28 points in the first 20 minutes, MSU barely kept up. No one on the Bobcats had more than five points at the break, and they still trailed by eight.
Lacking the offensive firepower to match others, MSU often succeeded in lower-scoring games. Saturday’s fit that criteria, but the Bobcats never clicked until too late. UM doubled sophomore Jubrile Belo in the post and forced him to commit four turnovers. Adamu missed open shots the Grizzlies allowed him to take. The Bobcats went 3 of 20 on 3-pointers, which Sprinkle said isn’t good enough.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Frey said. “It obviously doesn’t help when we shoot the ball poorly. I thought we got some good looks from time to time, but we couldn’t capitalize.”
Frey rolled his ankle Thursday night and didn’t participate in MSU’s walk-through Friday night or Saturday morning. He warmed up before the game, told Sprinkle he was good to go and limped during timeouts, along the sideline and before and after MSU’s postgame press conference. When asked what percentage his health was at, Frey declined to answer and said, “If you can play, you can play.”
But when the Bobcats needed him most, down the stretch in hopes of erasing a 14-point deficit, he awoke. Four free throws, a 3-pointer and a layup single-handedly brought MSU back. The Bobcats came within four with two minutes to play, teasing a comeback after fans filtered out of the building at the final media timeout two minutes prior.
But Montana’s Derrick Carter-Hollinger scored on a putback, and the lead fluctuated between five and eight points the rest of the game.
“They bent a little bit, but they didn’t break,” DeCuire said.
As Frey reflected on the game, he considered that maybe he should have been more aggressive earlier on. When he turned on late, there wasn’t enough time left.
When the senior matriculated down the handshake line at the end of the game, he hugged UM’s seniors. Frey won’t have another chance in the regular season to play them again. And the Bobcats’ chance to flip the rivalry’s trends will last another year.
“Any time you lose,” Sprinkle said, “there’s just so many things you look back on that could have changed.”
