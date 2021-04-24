MISSOULA – Montana State continued its recent dominance in the Cat-Griz Dual series as the Bobcat track and field program topped Montana on Saturday in both the men's and women's competitions at Dornblaser Field.
The Bobcat men earned a 90-72 victory while the MSU women's squad claimed a narrow 85.50-83.50 edge over Montana.
"We were fortunate to have good weather and were able to put together some really good performances," said Lyle Weese, Montana State coach. "We had a lot of season bests and personal bests which is a great sign that we are still building and getting stronger."
Trisha Carlson led a 1-2-3 Bobcat finish in the women's 800-meter run with her time of 2 minutes, 11.37 seconds. Her converted time was a personal best and placed her sixth ever in program history. Lexi Kyro (2:17.04) and Megan Good (2:20.41) rounded out the 800.
Gillian Maness (1,500), Lauren Stanford (5,000) and Mya Dube (3,000 steeplechase) each earned first-place finishes and five points apiece for the Bobcat women's team. Alex Moore (5,000) and Elena Vandersloot (steeplechase) earned runner-up finishes.
Duncan Hamilton picked up first-place showings in both the 1,500 and 5,00 for the Bobcat men. Levi Taylor and Collin Buck finished in the top three individually in both events, while MSU also was boosted by finished by Ben Perrin and Cooper West. MSU also got top-two efforts in the steeplechase from Isaac Schmidt and Teagan Olson.
Montana won 13 individual events, in addition to a pair of relay wins: Peterson Bohannon (men's long jump); Quincy Fast (men's 800 meters); Ailsa Gilbert (women's long jump); Kip Krebsbach (men's 200 meters); Jaree Mane (women's 100-meter hurdles); Tanessa Morris (women's hammer throw); Emma Normand (women's 100 meters, women's 200 meters); Morgan Radtke (women's high jump); Holly Sudol (women's 400 meters); Cutter Thatcher (men's 400-meter hurdles); Matt Ward (men's hammer throw); Brent Yeakey (men's discus); women's 4x400-meter relay; and men's 4x400-meter relay.
In addition to the wins that Griz fans have become accustomed to – Morris is now 5-for-5 in the women's hammer throw, while Yeakey won for the third time and Ward the second, for example – the Grizzlies also showed depth, which is perhaps what May was most impressed by.
Bohannon, Fast, Normand, Radtke and Sudol all won their first collegiate meets, with others standing out, as well.
"We've had a lot of athletes who are doing well, but maybe weren't going to make a scoring impact at conference," UM coach Clint May said. "The way a lot of our athletes competed today, though, it breathed new life into their potential. Today opened the door for several other athletes to move into scoring position."
