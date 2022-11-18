BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action.

Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman

In person: 

Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were going for $298 to over $1,000 per ticket on secondary ticketing sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster.

ESPN's College GameDay

ESPN's Saturday morning pregame show is making its first stop in Montana and at a Big Sky Conference school ahead of the game. The live show will broadcast from 7-10 a.m. at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium. Read on for details on how to participate.

GameDay Map

Timeline of pregame festivities:

3 a.m. Kagy Blvd will be closed

5 a.m. Tailgate lots open/GameDay fans can begin to claim spots on the set. MSU says people parking for GameDay should use lots 14, 3, 21 and any other lot north of Grant Street.

7 a.m. GameDay broadcast begins 

10 a.m. Bobcat Prowl

10:30 a.m. Stadium gates open

12 p.m. Kickoff

Weather: Temps are predicted to be minus-1 at 7 a.m., but climb to about 20 degrees Fahrenheit by noon.

To Watch:

ESPN's College GameDay at 7 a.m.: ESPN/ESPNU

Game at noon:

Streaming: ESPN+

Over the air: MTN stations

Watch parties:

Both the Montana State and University of Montana alumni associations sponsor watch parties all around the country. Check these links for more details and contacts.

Montana State

University of Montana

To Listen: 

Bobcat Radio Network statewide, msubobcats.com, Varsity Network

Grizzly Sports Radio Network, Varsity Network App

To Read:

We will have live coverage through the whole day so check 406mtsports.com for stories, photos and more.

