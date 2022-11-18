BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action.
Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman
In person:
Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were going for $298 to over $1,000 per ticket on secondary ticketing sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster.
ESPN's Saturday morning pregame show is making its first stop in Montana and at a Big Sky Conference school ahead of the game. The live show will broadcast from 7-10 a.m. at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium. Read on for details on how to participate.
Timeline of pregame festivities:
3 a.m. Kagy Blvd will be closed
5 a.m. Tailgate lots open/GameDay fans can begin to claim spots on the set. MSU says people parking for GameDay should use lots 14, 3, 21 and any other lot north of Grant Street.
7 a.m. GameDay broadcast begins
10 a.m. Bobcat Prowl
10:30 a.m. Stadium gates open
12 p.m. Kickoff
Weather: Temps are predicted to be minus-1 at 7 a.m., but climb to about 20 degrees Fahrenheit by noon.
To Watch:
ESPN's College GameDay at 7 a.m.: ESPN/ESPNU
Game at noon:
Streaming: ESPN+
Over the air: MTN stations
Watch parties:
Both the Montana State and University of Montana alumni associations sponsor watch parties all around the country. Check these links for more details and contacts.
To Listen:
Bobcat Radio Network statewide, msubobcats.com, Varsity Network
Grizzly Sports Radio Network, Varsity Network App
To Read:
We will have live coverage through the whole day so check 406mtsports.com for stories, photos and more.
