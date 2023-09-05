This season's Football Championship Subdivision title game will kick off at noon Mountain Time on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The contest will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for the 14th time. The game will air on ABC for the fourth time in the past five seasons. It has been broadcast on an ESPN-affiliated network since 1995.

"Showcasing the Division I football championship on a Sunday afternoon in millions of homes on ABC shows the tremendous interest in this NCAA championship," said Montana athletic director Kent Haslam, who is also the chair of the Division I Football Championship Committee.

"We look forward to another exciting championship game and appreciate the support of our great partners in Frisco and at ESPN/ABC."

Montana State began this season ranked No. 3 in the country, behind only reigning national champ South Dakota State and No. 2 North Dakota State, which has won nine of the past 12 national titles. Montana started the year ranked No. 14 and moved up to No. 13 after Week One.

Four other Big Sky Conference teams were ranked to start the year: No. 8 Idaho, No. 10 Sacramento State, No. 13 Weber State and No. 16 UC Davis.

Montana State is the most recent Big Sky team to make the FCS title game. The Bobcats lost to North Dakota State, 38-10, to close the 2021 season. Their lone FCS crown came in 1984, a 19-6 over Louisiana Tech.

Eastern Washington is the latest Big Sky team to win an FCS title. The Eagles scored a 20-19 win over Delaware in 2010, the first year the game was played in Frisco, Texas. They were the runner-up in 2018, losing 38-24 to NDSU.

Montana hasn't made an FCS title game since 2009, a 23-21 loss to Villanova in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Grizzlies' latest national championship came in 2001 to pair with their first crown in 1995.