BOZEMAN — On Oct. 29, 1991, the Montana Agricultural College Aggies were in Salt Lake City to play Utah, two days after losing to Utah State in Logan.
Given that the Utah game ended in a 97-0 defeat — "The Aggies... never once had any kind of a chance to score - to say nothing of wining" is how the Utah Weekly Chronicle described the game — it's possible to think the team knew teammate Charlie Lange's fate before kickoff.
Since that is mentioned nowhere in the advance information, though, it seems unlikely. During an intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 9, the Bozeman Chronicle reported that the MAC freshman, "one of Helena's best athletes, was fallen upon in such a manner that the knee of another player was driven into the back of his neck."
"Fat" Lange came to Bozeman with a reputation as a scrapper on the gridiron and a gritty basketball player, and since he earned an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy as an alternate it can be assumed he excelled academically and was an admirable citizen.
Helena Independent Record columnist and esteemed historian Curt Synness wrote in the IR in 2010 about Lange's early weeks in Bozeman: "Determined to make the football squad, the tough 19-year-old freshman did not miss a practice."
Football in the 1910s was substantially different than the game we know today. The forward pass had yet to open the up play, players massed around the ball with no player more than five yards from the line of scrimmage and ends aligned within two arm's reach of tackles.
Viewing video from this era is disorienting because deception is the primary offensive component. Serious injuries happened regularly, and death was not uncommon.
According to the Oct. 13 Weekly Exponent, the injury occurred while Lange "was advancing the ball for the first team. He was tackled by a player from behind and at that instant collided with one advancing from the front. No blame rests on any particular player, it being one of the unavoidable accidents of life."
Dr. J. E. Ragsdale was present, and supervised Lange's transportation to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital downtown. Many members of the student body visited "and in other ways showed support."
After surgery on Sunday, Oct. 15, the Weekly Exponent reported that Lange "is resting easy..." Lange's fractured fifth right vertebrae was repaired to alleviate pressure on the spinal cord, and the procedure "promises to be successful and if so will be one of the most delicate and difficult ever performed successfully in the West. It is now thought that feeling is returning to the chest and down the back. The paralysis has been complete from the armpits down."
Lange's mother remained with him in Bozeman but the rest of his family returned to Helena, and the effects of the paralysis were thought to be measured in months.
On Oct. 27, the day before his death, the Weekly Exponent that Lange was moved to his parents' home in Helena, and that his "condition remains about the same as it had been for several days, the operation having thus far failed to relieve the paralysis. The case is not altogether hopeless, though it is admittedly serious."
Lange's condition was deteriorating, however. The fever that the Exponent mentioned developed into pneumonia. He asked to see his hometown friends, and "one by one, he bade them farewell, and he was the most cheerful of the sad dozens who visited," according to the Chronicle.
Lange emphasized repeatedly that "it was an accident" to relieve those involved of blame, and he told family and visitors in the hours before his death, "It is better that I should die, than to stay alive like this."
Lange passed away in his home around 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, 1911, leaving behind his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Lange, brother Fred, and sister Virginia. Among the pall bearers at his funeral was William Fluhr, a friend who enrolled at Montana State and played football in the fall of 1912.
A pall understandably descended on the Bozeman campus, and the football team canceled the remainder of its season. While the sport returned to Montana State in 1912, Helena High shelved its program for the next eight years, according to Synness, not returning until the fall of 1919.
One of those who helped revive the program was Lange's boyhood friend Fluhr, who by then was coaching basketball at Carroll College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.