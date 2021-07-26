SPOKANE — The Montana Grizzlies placed five players on the Big Sky preseason all-conference team, while the Montana State Bobcats placed two.
Montana, which was picked second in both the coaches and media preseason polls, had the second most selections on the 30-player team. Weber State, picked first in both polls, led the way with seven.
The Grizzlies' selections are senior wide receiver Sammy Akem, senior offensive tackle Conlan Beaver, senior middle linebacker Jace Lewis, junior safety Robby Hauck and senior longsnapper Matthew O'Donoghue.
Lewis had been the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP prior to the postponed 2020 fall season but was beat out by Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker this fall. Walker made his way onto five All-American teams as the Vandals played the Big Sky's six-game spring season last school year, while the Griz opted for a two-game independent slate.
"I totally understand," Lewis said. "I'm happy for Tre. He deserves it. He had a good spring this year. He deserves it. We only played two games. I didn't really do much this spring, I mean, wth two games. I'm excited for Tre. That's huge. But like coach always says, it only matters at the end of the year. You got to let your play do the talking."
The Bobcats' selections are senior offensive guard Taylor Tuiasosopo and senior outside linebacker Troy Andersen, who finished in a tie with Weber State's Conner Mortensen.
Eastern Washington placed four players on the team, highlighted by senior quarterback Eric Barriere, who was named the Big Sky preseason offensive MVP. UC Davis had three selections.
Sacramento State, Idaho and Northern Arizona all placed two players on the team. Idaho State, Southern Utah and Portland State had one apiece.
Cal Poly and Northern Colorado were the only teams without a selection.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
