BOZEMAN — The defensive backs are probably the most uncertain position group on the Montana State football team entering the 2021 season. That’s not necessarily a negative.
“It’s the least experienced but most talented,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Friday.
If that talent turns into production this fall, the defense with a veteran line and excellent linebackers could be one of the Big Sky Conference’s best.
For starters
MSU’s defensive alignments will be fluid, Vigen has noted, but the base formation will include four traditional defensive back (two cornerbacks and two safeties) and one nickelback.
Starting at the nickel is MSU’s most experienced DB: Tyrel Thomas. The senior from Compton, California, started three games at corner as a freshman in 2017 and had an even bigger role a year later, although an injury forced him to miss four games. Thomas started 12 of 15 games in 2019 and finished with 42 tackles, two interceptions and a team-best 12 pass breakups. He was second among all Big Sky players in passes defended (interceptions plus breakups).
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Thomas has shown his nickel credentials by being “a corner that can hold up in the box,” said MSU defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Freddie Banks, who played corner for North Dakota State from 2008 to 2010.
“Big guy that can maybe be in a run fit that can get (running) backs down consistently, can end up in the box with some motion adjustments, but you can also keep him out of the box schematically, and a guy who can line up and win in one-on-one matchups against those little slots,” Banks said earlier this month. “It’s really a mix of toughness and athletic ability. Not everybody that plays corner can line up in a nickel, and he can do that. He’s got a unique skill set.”
One of MSU’s first-string corners, James Campbell (6-1, 176), was previously a wide receiver mainly. The junior from Palatka, Florida, appeared in 13 games in 2019, primarily on special teams. He only played six games as a freshman because of an injury.
The other starting corner is Eric Zambrano (6-1, 192), a sophomore from Upland, California, who played 14 games in a backup role two years ago.
“When we get into man coverage, we want to be able to match up all over the field,” Banks said. “There’ll be some times where we don’t really care where you line up at. ‘Tyrel, you’ve got that guy. Go cover him.’ And EZ and James, whatever the matchups are. … We feel like we can match up with everybody in the conference.”
First-string strong safety Ty Okada (5-11, 185) is a little more experienced than Campbell and Zambrano but is entering his first season in a starting role. The redshirt junior from Woodbury, Minnesota, played 11 games on special teams in 2018 and was a reserve safety who played some nickel the next season. Okada started the last two games in 2019 at strong safety.
Starting free safety Jeffrey Manning (6-1, 192) hasn’t played a game for MSU but might be the secondary’s most talented player. The redshirt junior transferred from Oregon State in 2020 after sporadic playing time. After recording 35 tackles in 12 games (two starts) in 2018, he only appeared in four games the following season.
“We have the ability with this group, from a coverage perspective, to be pretty diverse, between the different types of zones we play and the different versions of man,” Vigen said. We have “guys who I think can tackle the football, too. I think that’s certainly an overlooked skill in the defensive backfield.”
Breakout candidates
All five defensive back starters could be eligible for breakout seasons, given their new and/or larger roles.
Behind them are intriguing talents such as Tre Webb, a grad transfer from San Jose State (an FBS school, like Oregon State) who started at safety for three years and earned an all-Mountain West Conference honorable mention in 2020.
“A tremendous leader, and I really appreciate what he went through and the growth that he’s had the last three years,” Vigen said. “He’s going to bring the experience and leadership.”
Webb, whose transfer was announced late last month, was not listed on MSU’s pre-fall camp depth chart. Backing up Okada is Rylan Ortt (6-1, 207), a redshirt freshman who attended Missoula Sentinel. Kendrick Bailey (6-1, 190) is the backup free safety. The Californian transferred to MSU from Sacramento City College last year.
Behind Zambrano on the depth chart is freshman Devin Davis (6-1, 187), who signed with MSU out of American Canyon High School (California) last year.
Miles Jackson (5-11, 187), a true freshman from Portland, Oregon, is behind Campbell, and redshirt sophomore Level Price Jr. (5-8, 178) is third string. Price, who attended the same high school (St. John Bosco) as Thomas, played all 15 games in 2019 and finished with 21 tackles.
Backing up Thomas is Kalispell Glacier graduate Tadan Gilman (6-0, 220), a redshirt junior who previously lined up at linebacker and contributed on special teams in 2018 and 2019.
“That deep number (of DBs) certainly carries over to special teams,” Vigen said. “Ultimately, guys who can run and can tackle is what you want your special teams made of, and I think that group will contribute heavily to that.”
Simeon Woodward (5-10, 170), a corner from San Antonio, has been one of the Bobcats’ most impressive true freshmen, Vigen has said.
Losses
Now-redshirt freshman Tylor Bohannon entered the transfer portal in April and ended up at Big Sky foe Idaho State.
John Knight, who redshirted in 2019, also entered the transfer portal in the spring. No destination for the Washington state native has been announced.
Chacho Ulloa was a grad transfer from Arizona who got to MSU in 2020 and didn’t get a chance to play because the season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Luke May, who transferred from Minnesota in 2017, played sparingly during his first two MSU seasons and missed most of 2019 with an injury. The Whitefish native would have been a senior last fall.
Newcomers
Webb and Bailey are the only new transfer defensive backs on MSU’s roster.
Jackson, Woodward, Laurel grad Eli Aby (6-1, 185), Alaska native Jackson Harmon (6-2, 190) and Idaho native Tyson Pottenger (6-2, 178) are the Bobcats’ true freshman DBs.
Billings West grad Connor Ryan (6-1, 208) and Bozeman’s Jake D’Agostino (6-2, 197) signed with MSU in 2019, when they were seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.