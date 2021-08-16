BOZEMAN — The fullbacks and tight ends will play important roles this fall for the run-happy Montana State football team. While blocking will be a heavy focus, they might get more chances to run the ball or catch passes than they did in 2019.
For starters
MSU’s starting fullback is redshirt junior RJ Fitzgerald. The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Dillon graduate started in 2019 and played a key role in one of the FCS’ best rushing offenses. The bulk of Fitzgerald’s contributions to the Bobcats’ 3,871 rushing yards that season could not be measured statistically (he finished with one carry for three yards).
“RJ Fitzgerald is a prime example of someone who does everything the right way,” MSU tight ends coach Nate Potter told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle last year. “He’s a perfect example of how you practice, how you prepare, how you train. He’s somebody I can rely on all the time to be in the right place and do the right thing. He’s a coach’s dream.”
Fitzgerald was listed ahead of Derryk Snell on the 2019 fullback depth chart, and Ryan Davis earned the starting tight end job out of preseason camp. Two years later, Snell is the first-string tight end and Davis is the backup, though both should see lots of playing time.
Snell was used as a tight end-fullback hybrid “U Back” in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound redshirt sophomore from Alaska mainly served as a blocker while also being MSU’s top tight end passing target (84 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches).
Davis, who attended Billings Skyview, started 11 of 14 games two years ago and didn’t catch a pass. The 6-3, 250-pound senior will have similar blocking-focused responsibilities this season, just like the rest of the fullbacks/tight ends, but Bobcats first-year head coach Brent Vigen said they will have chances to get the ball.
“That group could figure into the passing game significantly,” Vigen said. “We’re lining them up in a bunch of different spots. I think that’ll contribute to it. We do have some guys that have the ability to get open, to catch the ball.”
Breakout candidates
Vigen said the tight end position will be “a multi-headed monster,” with three to four players providing key contributions.
Sunburst’s Treyton Pickering “is coming along,” Vigen said. The 6-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore played three games in 2019.
Bozeman High graduate Ryan Lonergan (6-4, 240) was MSU’s third-string tight end coming out of camp in 2019 but ended up redshirting.
Kalispell Glacier grad Jarrett Kessler (6-4, 229), a junior, played in four games two years ago.
True freshman Elijah Reynolds (6-4, 230) has impressed his coaches, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play, Vigen said.
“There are about four completely different looking body types in that group,” Vigen said of the tight ends. “We’ve got to figure out through fall camp what those strengths and weaknesses are and kind of take advantage of the strengths, collectively, as much as possible.”
Minnesota native Quincy Kent-Schneider (6-2, 233) is Fitzgerald’s backup. The junior played in five games two years ago as a reserve tight end and on special teams.
Losses
The Bobcats return every fullback/tight end who was listed on the 2020 roster: Fitzgerald, Snell, Davis, Pickering, Longergan, Kessler, Kent-Schneider, redshirt freshman Big Timber grad Ethan Bullock (6-5, 235) and freshman Las Vegas native Peyton Thornton (6-2, 243).
Newcomers
Reynolds, who committed to MSU in December 2019, is the lone new tight end/fullback on MSU’s 2021 roster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.