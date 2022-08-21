BOZEMAN — Montana State has an elephant in its linebackers room.
In January, Troy Andersen completed one of the best football careers in MSU history. The Dillon native starred at running back and quarterback but finished his career at linebacker, the position he currently plays as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons. Andersen wasn’t just a freak athlete last season; he was the Big Sky defensive player of the year and arguably the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
That doesn’t mean MSU’s linebackers will get trampled by the elephant. The Bobcats have an excellent returning starter, a key player returning from injury and a host of other talented, seasoned linebackers. It’s not crazy to imagine that group playing collectively as well as it did last season, considering the current linebackers have more experience on the inside than Andersen.
For starters
MSU’s returning starter at linebacker is Callahan O’Reilly, at the “Will” position. The Bozeman native stood in Andersen’s shadow but wasn’t obscured by it. O’Reilly earned a second-team All-Big Sky honor last year and was a pick to make the all-conference team going into his senior season.
“Callahan I think is more than entrenched,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Aug. 9. “We’re counting on him to have a big season.”
O’Reilly was second on the Cats (behind Andersen) with 95 tackles last season. He added four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble while missing two games. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder also sat out spring camp recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
“Excited to get back out there,” O’Reilly said Aug. 3.
“You’ve got to live up to the hype during the season," he added about the preseason All-Big Sky honor. "I’m looking forward to doing that and hopefully some more, just having the best year I can and hopefully backing up those expectations.”
The starter at “Mike” linebacker in MSU’s 4-2-5 defense is slated to be Danny Uluilakepa, according to the latest depth chart. The 6-1, 217-pound sophomore from Puyallup, Washington, recorded 29 tackles in 10 games last season as a backup. He’s been playing at Mike and Will this fall, he said.
“I feel like I’ve developed more to the defense,” Uluilakepa said Aug. 6. “I feel way more comfortable.”
Nolan Askelson is listed as O’Reilly’s backup and will likely play heavily throughout the season. The Billings Senior graduate was MSU’s first linebacker off the bench in the first three games of last season but didn’t play again until the FCS title game because of an injury.
Askelson (6-1, 225) played throughout spring camp and said he felt back to normal at the beginning of fall ball.
“This whole past year obviously has been getting my feet right, getting my body right,” Askelson said Aug. 12. “Taking a mental step, learning the game a little bit more, feeling comfortable in the defense in year two, but really also trying to be a leader, bring along some of the young guys. We’re going to be counting on some younger guys to step up.”
Askelson spent this week with a boot on his right foot, but Vigen said the redshirt junior was held out of practice as a precaution.
“We went with two (linebackers) quite a bit last year after Nolan got hurt,” Vigen said. “If we could play three or four, there’s a lot of playing time up for grabs.”
Breakout candidates
Chief among the young linebackers Askelson is expecting to step up is Alex Johnson. The redshirt sophomore from Helena played in 10 games last year, the most-used backup linebacker after Uluilakepa. Johnson finished with 15 tackles.
O’Reilly’s redshirt sophomore brother, McCade O’Reilly, has drawn praise from his coaches and fellow linebackers during fall camp. He and Jory Choate, the son of former MSU head coach Jeff Choate, are “figuring in the mix” for significant playing time off the bench, Jeff Choate’s successor Vigen said.
MSU has three redshirt freshman linebackers: Neil Daily, Jace Fitzgerald (the younger brother of MSU starting fullback RJ Fitzgerald) and Aidan Parks.
Losses
Andersen was selected by the Falcons in the second round of April’s NFL Draft. He’s hoping to make his preseason debut Monday night against the Jets after missing the opener for precautionary reasons, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The only other linebacker loss from last year’s roster was Cooper Thomas, who is no longer with the team for reasons that have not been disclosed. He would have been entering his sophomore season.
Newcomers
Ryan Krahe graduated from Great Falls in the spring and joined the Cats as a preferred walk-on.
