BOZEMAN — Montana State’s chances of returning to the Football Championship Subdivision title game will largely depend on how well its offensive linemen fit into big shoes.
Four of the five players who started the majority of MSU’s games on the offensive line last season have since left. While mostly unproven, the current crop of Bobcat O-linemen have shown promise and unity. The questions now: Who will win the starting jobs? How well will they play this fall? And how much will they improve by the playoffs?
For starters
MSU’s lone returning starter on the offensive line is center Justus Perkins, who joined the team as a walk-on in 2019 and earned a scholarship after his strong 2021 season. The Bozeman native increasingly opened holes up the middle for All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse, quarterback Tommy Mellott and others. MSU head coach Brent Vigen can’t recall one wayward shotgun snap from Perkins in his 15 games last season as a redshirt freshman.
The 6-foot, 282-pound Perkins knows what it's like to play a long, successful season, and he and his teammates are already embracing the 2022 grind.
“Not many people want to line up in front of another large human and go at it for 60 minutes on Saturdays,” Perkins said Aug. 3. “We all share that common goal. We all want to work hard, we all want to get after it and we all love football.”
The Bobcats do have one other O-lineman with starting experience. Now-sophomore Rush Reimer replaced injured right tackle TJ Session midway through the 10th game of last season and started the next four: the Brawl of the Wild, the FCS playoff opener, the quarterfinal game and the semifinal game. Reimer, who ceded his starting job back to Session in the national championship loss to North Dakota State, played well throughout the playoff run.
Reimer — a 6-foot-5, 296-pound Washington state native — has been listed as MSU’s starting left tackle since the spring.
The first-string right tackle on MSU’s latest depth chart is Jacob Kettels, a 6-4, 295-pound redshirt freshman who missed all of last season with an injury. Kettels, who’s also from Washington state, is in a battle mainly with Titan Fleischmann (6-4, 286). The redshirt freshman from Idaho has appeared with other first-stringers during drills in fall camp and is listed as Reimer’s backup.
Reimer, Kettels and Fleischmann were all three-star recruits out of high school, according to 247Sports.
JT Reed has topped the spring and summer depth charts at left guard. The 6-foot-3, 274-pounder from California transferred from the College of San Mateo (a junior college) in 2020. He has shown the ability to snap the ball from the center spot, Vigen said.
The first-string right guard is redshirt sophomore Marcus Wehr. The Billings Central graduate spent his first three years at MSU as a defensive lineman, mainly because it was the best fit and best opportunity for him and the team, according to Vigen. The move from the D-line — where he was “on the outside looking in,” Vigen said — to the other side of the ball has worked out well so far. Guard is Wehr’s primary position, but he’s also played some tackle in fall camp.
When active, MSU’s five starting O-linemen played almost all of the non-garbage time minutes. That might change this fall.
“We’re deeper, but we have a little bit better position versatility: guys that can snap it and play guard, and a few guys that can play guard and tackle,” Vigen said Monday. “It allows us to get our best five out there. It allows us to look at, OK, if we’re going to play seven or eight, there’s a little bit of a flow that could go to that.”
Breakout candidates
Every O-lineman but Perkins could be considered a breakout candidate, including those below the first string.
Cole Sain was slated to be MSU’s starting center after the 2021 spring game, but he suffered an injury in fall camp and never returned to full strength. When he was able to play, the Riverside (California) Community College transfer saw game action at guard on several occasions. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound redshirt junior remains in the mix for one of the starting guard jobs, and he’s currently listed as the backup center.
The current third-string center is Holden Sampson (6-2, 285), a sophomore from Helena who can also play guard.
MSU’s second-string right guard is senior Joe McElroy — a 6-4, 295-pound Missoula Loyola grad — and the backup left guard is freshman Omar Aigbedion — a 6-3, 280-pounder from Texas.
Wehr is one of two Cats who switched from defensive to offensive line after last season. The other is Trey Yates (6-0, 271), a redshirt freshman from Colstrip.
Butte Central grad Aaron Richards (6-4, 308) is entering his redshirt freshman season.
Losses
Two of MSU’s 2021 starters on the offensive line were sixth-year seniors: All-American left tackle Lewis Kidd (currently participating in New Orleans Saints training camp) and right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo.
The rising redshirt sophomore Session transferred to Cal in May, while starting left guard Zach Redd chose not to use his final year of eligibility.
Backup tackle Cole Snyder, now a redshirt freshman, transferred to Delaware in May.
Reserve center Jack Harlow chose to focus on school, according to Vigen. Harlow was a redshirt freshman last season.
Reserves Dontae Myrick, Dylan Porter and Conor Reitler have left the program for unspecified reasons.
Newcomers
Aigbedion came to MSU after a year at the United States Military Academy Prep School.
MSU’s other new offensive linemen all graduated high school in the spring: Burke Mastel (Red Lodge), Conner Moore (Millbury, Ohio), Tommy Nilson (Missoula Hellgate), Bear Old (Rabun County, Georgia) and Jaden Perkins (Bozeman). Jaden is Justus’ brother and the twin of MSU true freshman defensive tackle Jaren Perkins.
