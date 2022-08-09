BOZEMAN — Tommy Mellott downplayed the significance of his latest football jersey number change, but it’s meaningful in one respect.
Mellott wore No. 2 at Butte High, then switched to No. 4 when he got to Montana State. He began last season mainly as a special teams player. Defensive back James Campbell also played special teams and also wore No. 4. NCAA rules prohibit multiple teammates from wearing the same number while they share the field during a game, so Mellott switched to No. 16.
A more superstitious player would’ve kept No. 16, considering his rapid rise from fourth stringer to Bobcat legend. But Mellott switched back to No. 4 entering this season, mainly because “that’s what I had” to begin his MSU career, he said last week.
Campbell is still on MSU’s roster at No. 4, so Mellott is only able to share it because he’s firmly entrenched at QB. He’s received preseason All-America and All-Big Sky honors.
If Mellott struggles or gets hurt, the Bobcats have some intriguing QBs behind him.
For starters
Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers committed to MSU on Jan. 9, one day after the Cats lost to North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Later that month, MSU head coach Brent Vigen addressed the Chambers addition and made one thing clear.
"We are not bringing Sean in here to replace Tommy," Vigen said Jan. 28.
MSU has backed up that proclamation since. Mellott was one of the two MSU player representatives at the Big Sky Football Kickoff and was his team’s nominee for Big Sky offensive player of the year (albeit with the knowledge that All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse could miss at least one game). The sophomore has been MSU’s first-string QB on the post-spring and summer depth charts.
Last year, Mellott went from special teams contributor to occasional wildcat spark to difference maker in a tight win over Idaho to starting QB entering the FCS playoffs. Mellott then marched the Cats to the national title game, completing 24 of 46 passes (52.2%) for 449 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 411 yards and six TDs on 74 carries (5.6 yards per carry) in the first three playoff games.
Mellott suffered an ankle injury on the first series of the championship game and needed surgery, but he recovered by spring camp and has looked more or less like his 2021 self in his contact-less reps following surgery.
Mellott might top the depth chart all fall, but MSU’s coaches haven’t ruled out a two-QB system with Chambers significantly involved.
“It’s definitely a possibility,” Vigen said. “We’ve got to be smart about it. It’s got to fit our schemes. But when you look and say you’ve got two of your most talented guys at that position, to have one just standing over there on the sideline all of the time is a problem.”
Vigen added that Mellott was more or less part of a two-QB rotation last season, when he replaced Matthew McKay for a small number of snaps almost every game. Chambers is also a dual threat, and the more he sees the field, the less Mellott risks injury.
Mellott is the only QB other than Chambers on MSU’s roster with any college game experience, so Chambers’ veteran presence contributed to MSU’s desire to sign him. He also hasn’t expressed any belief that he should or will become the Cats’ starter, making MSU’s coaches feel extra comfortable adding him.
Adding Chambers “was not a reflection of anything Tommy had done through the time he played. We saw things we really liked out of Tommy,” Vigen said Saturday. “We felt like he’s going to get back healthy and he’s going to take this thing and run with it too, so I just wanted that to be understood.
“But I think having two guys with experience that will push each other benefits both of them. Bringing someone in with Sean’s makeup, with experience, that has a feel for a lot of things that we do but also knows that we have this guy that’s established himself, he’s maybe the only (transfer) out there in this world that fit the bill.”
Breakout candidates
Both Mellott and Chambers could be considered breakout candidates.
Mellott has yet to start a regular season game, and Chambers dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness during his four-year Wyoming career. He completed 158 of 324 passes (48.4%) for 2,312 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 1,092 yards and 15 TDs on 222 carries (4.9 ypc) in 21 games with the Cowboys.
Kuna (Idaho) High School graduate Sean Austin redshirted last season. He’s competing with Central Union High (California) grad Jordan Reed for the third-string job.
Losses
McKay transferred to Elon, while 2019 season-opening starter Casey Bauman transferred to Augustana. Tucker Rovig, the 2019 season-ending starter, chose not to use his final year of eligibility and became a graduate assistant at Idaho.
Newcomers
Chambers is one of two QBs on MSU’s roster to commit after the FCS title game. Central Valley High (Washington) product Luke Abshire signed with the Cats in February as a preferred walk-on.
Reed committed in June 2021 but grayshirted, so he didn’t join the team or become a full-time MSU student until this past spring semester. Because of the grayshirt, Reed’s five years of eligibility start this season.
