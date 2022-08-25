BOZEMAN — Among the Montana State football team’s uncertain areas entering last season, special teams was one of the biggest.
“Last year at this point and time, we were just trying to get to game one and get kicks off, to some degree,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Aug. 13.
Entering the 2022 season, MSU arguably has the best specialists in the Big Sky. Kicker Blake Glessner and punter Bryce Leighton both had consistent seasons that reached impressive peaks. Long snapper Tommy Sullivan was even more consistent, as evidenced by the lack of attention (aka mistakes) he drew.
“They’ve come back with the right mindset after each one of them had solid freshman years without letting complacency step in,” Vigen said. “They’ve all done a good job of continuing to raise the bar.”
For starters
The success of MSU’s specialists last season would’ve been difficult to predict after the first two quarters.
Glessner attempted his first career field goal late in the first half of the opener at Wyoming. Sullivan snapped the ball a little high, forcing Leighton to take an extra beat on his hold and disrupting Glessner’s timing. The 47-yard kick was blocked, the first of two Glessner kicks deflected by defenses all season.
Leighton also booted a few good but unremarkable punts before that field goal attempt.
Things quickly turned around in the second half. Leighton skied a punt that was fair caught at Wyoming’s 9-yard line in the third quarter, and Glessner made a 53-yard field goal early in the fourth to give MSU a 10-9 lead.
The Cowboys ended up winning 19-16, but the Bobcats had many positive takeaways, including the specialists’ second half.
Sullivan essentially eliminated wayward snaps the rest of the season. Glessner made 19 of 24 field goal attempts — including a 54-yarder that broke his own MSU freshman record — and 47 of 50 point-after attempts in the final 14 games, resulting in an All-Big Sky third-team selection. Leighton averaged 40.9 yards per punt, with a long of 56 in a crucial juncture of MSU’s 23-20 win at Eastern Washington. That punt pinned EWU at its 3-yard line late in the fourth quarter and prompted Vigen to say at the time, “You could argue that was the biggest play of the game.”
“Both Blake and Bryce in particular are really owning their craft,” Vigen said Aug. 13. “They really want to be as good as they can be.”
Leighton and Sullivan received preseason All-Big Sky honors, and Sullivan recently moved up from walk-on to scholarship player.
“Really proud of him,” MSU receivers coach/special teams coordinator Justin Udy said Monday. “He certainly earned it. Had a phenomenal season last year and has had a great camp up to this point.”
Glessner, Leighton and Sullivan are all from Washington state and all signed with MSU in 2020.
“Our bond as a group,” Sullivan said Monday, “has definitely been what’s made us so efficient on the field.”
Running back Elijah Elliott was MSU’s most-used kick returner last season, averaging 13.3 yards on 15 run-backs with a long of 39.
Willie Patterson took over punt return duties after fellow wide receiver Coy Steel suffered a season-ending injury on a 45-yard return at Portland State. Patterson only averaged 4 yards per return but took one 47 yards in MSU’s playoff-opening win over UT Martin, and he became more sure-handed as the season progressed.
Steel is still recovering but could regain his punt return job when he gets back. Elliott and Patterson are contenders for the returner roles as well.
Udy spotlighted fullbacks RJ Fitzgerald and Jaharie Martin as standouts in punt/kick coverage and blocking. Another impactful special teams player is Jory Choate, who is Sullivan’s backup and also became a scholarship player earlier this week. Choate is the son of Vigen’s predecessor Jeff Choate.
“We have a good culture of special teams here that started long before I got here, with Coach Choate and Coach (BJ) Robertson,” Udy said. “Our guys care about it. A lot of our walk-on Montana kids, that’s how they got their start.”
Breakout candidates
While Glessner, Leighton and Sullivan all had strong freshman seasons, they have enough room to grow to be considered breakout candidates.
MSU could also add a new player or two into the return game, such as Billings West graduate Taco Dowler and Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson. Fellow wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr., a Kentucky transfer, has also been in the returner mix during fall camp, as has running back Kaegun Williams, a San Diego State transfer.
Newcomers
Butte’s Casey Kautzman joins the Cats as a preferred walk-on. He will back up both Glessner and Leighton.
“It’s helped having Casey Kautzman in to certainly have another guy to push but to (also) add depth,” Vigen said.
This is Udy’s first season as special teams coordinator, and he’ll be helped by new assistant defensive backs coach Bryan Shepherd.
Losses
Luke Pawlak entered the transfer portal in December and now plays at Toledo. Pawlak entered 2021 fall camp as the first-string kicker but suffered an injury and sat behind Glessner the rest of the season.
