BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team has question marks at several position groups, even some of its deepest and most talented. Perhaps MSU’s most certain unit is its tight ends and fullbacks.
Not only do the Bobcats have returning starters at both tight end and fullback, they have experienced and promising backups at both positions. That group of unsung, blocking-heavy players could be the difference between a return to the Football Championship Subdivision title game or an earlier exit.
For starters
MSU’s starting fullback is wearing MSU’s legacy No. 41 jersey. RJ Fitzgerald is entering his sixth year with the Cats and his third as a starter. MSU boasted one of the FCS’s best rushing offenses in both 2019 and 2021, and Fitzgerald was an important lead blocker when healthy.
After playing in all 15 games in 2019, Fitzgerald dislocated his elbow in MSU’s second game of last season. The Dillon native initially feared he’d miss the rest of the season, but he returned five weeks later.
Fitzgerald’s replacement during his injury absence was Jaharie Martin, who moved from running back after joining the Cats as a linebacker. Despite being new to the position and a redshirt freshman, Martin thrived in his hole-opening role last year. In MSU’s FCS semifinal win over South Dakota State, Martin forcefully blocked a linebacker into another defender at the goal line, allowing Tommy Mellott to score a go-ahead touchdown.
“He’s got some power,” Fitzgerald said Saturday, referring to Martin. “He’s one of those guys that could play four or five different positions out on the football field and be perfectly fine and excel at.”
Fitzgerald (5-foot-10, 232 pounds) and Martin (5-11, 229) have been working on everything from run blocking to pass blocking to running routes in fall camp.
“We’ve just been emphasizing becoming the most versatile versions of ourselves,” Fitzgerald said. “Just trying to do as much as we can to help the team. Whatever area the team needs us, we’re going to be ready to do that.”
All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse is out for an undetermined amount of time recovering from surgery, and MSU has a young offensive line. But the Cats have mobile quarterbacks and intriguing tailbacks beyond Ifanse. Their games could open up if the tight ends continue to block well and become more dangerous pass catchers than they were a year ago.
Returning starting tight end Derryk Snell finished third on the Cats in receptions (20) and fifth in receiving yards (159) last season, and he scored one touchdown. The 6-2, 249-pound Alaskan redshirted in 2018 and played U Back (a hybrid of fullback and tight end) in 2019.
Treyton Pickering also redshirted in 2018 and only played three games the following season, but he burst onto the scene last season. The 6-4, 237-pound Sunburst native caught 15 passes for 140 yards and three TDs in 14 games, and his 33-yard catch against SDSU opened the drive that concluded with Martin’s block and Mellott’s score.
“I think everybody wants to get more involved in the passing game. Who doesn’t want to touch the ball?” Snell said with a smile Aug. 3. “But (we’ll do) whatever we can to help the team.”
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said the tight ends and fullbacks are a group “that we’re probably going to count on more so than last year,” largely because of their versatility. The Cats will likely put two tight end/fullbacks on the field at the same time more often this fall.
“That position, the skill set is as widespread as any spot on the offense,” Vigen said Saturday. “They need to be a better blocking unit, A No. 1, and then I think we have some guys — Derryk and Treyton, in particular — that can be real weapons in the pass game. We utilized them at times last year, but I do look for that to be enhanced.”
Breakout candidates
Vigen has spoken highly of Elijah Reynolds in each of the last two fall camps, calling him “impressive” last year and saying Friday that Reynolds is “a candidate” to be an important backup this season.
Reynolds — a 6-4, 224-pound Red Lodge graduate — redshirted last season. He enters this season with a good chance to become part of MSU’s tight end/fullback rotation.
“Derryk, Treyton, RJ are all different in their own right but all have plenty of experience,” Vigen said. “We know that they can all raise their level, but they’ve all proven themselves. But we’ve got to really be out there with four and five” tight ends/fullbacks.
Vigen added that Ryan Lonergan — a 6-4, 245-pound redshirt sophomore from Bozeman — is “right there” in the mix of that four-to-five player rotation.
Peyton Thornton — a 6-2, 237-pounder from Las Vegas — signed with the Cats in 2020 and redshirted last year.
Losses
Tight end Ryan Davis moved on after four solid seasons in an MSU uniform. The Billings Skyview graduate never caught a pass during his career, but receiving was never his role. He transitioned from a special teams standout to a valuable edge blocker in his final years.
“You can’t replace somebody like Ryan,” Snell said. “Great friend, great person overall.”
Kalispell Glacier product Jarrett Kessler graduated from MSU and retired from football after the 2021 season. The tight end appeared in eight games as a Cat.
Dyse Shepherd is no longer on the roster for undisclosed reasons. The tight end from Gillette, Wyoming, was a freshman last season.
Last year’s tight ends/fullbacks coach Nate Potter took the same job at Boise State in January.
Newcomers
Tyler Walker, who was MSU’s director of football recruiting last year, replaced Potter as tight ends/fullbacks coach.
Bozeman Gallatin graduate Rylan Schlepp begins his first season as an MSU tight end. Former Billings West standout Max Murphy also signed with the Cats last year and is listed as a fullback in fall camp.
