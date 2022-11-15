When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life.
Grey graduated from Deer Lodge High School as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
Grey went on to play wide receiver and special teams' standout for the Montana State University Bobcats from 1997 to 2001. He also ran track for the Bobcats and served as captain on both teams. He garnered Big Sky All-Academic honors in 1998.
He was recruited by several schools, including MSU and Montana. However, Grey’s decision to be a Bobcat was clear.
“It felt right to go there,” Grey said. “When you look at schools, the relationships that are developed in the recruiting process are key. I really enjoyed my time there.”
Grey participated in four Cat-Griz battles from 1997-2000. In the four games, Grey registered three carries for 15 yards, caught seven passes for 52 yards, had six punt returns for 16 yards, and returned two kicks for 40 yards.
Grey’s feelings about the rivalry are not unusual. But he has a point of view that is two-fold.
“It’s two fan bases that hate each other,” Grey said. “The players have mutual respect for one another. It is guys that you played alongside and across the line from in high school. And that you would work with later in life. But on the field, it’s a battle.”
One story that Grey recalled was during his first Cat-Griz game.
“We were in Missoula. I was on special teams, and one of my teammates said, ‘Whatever you do, don’t look in the stands,’ and I did,” Grey said. “Big mistake! The fans shouted at me and called me all the names in the book.”
Now a playing veteran of the rivalry, Grey’s vision of Cat-Griz is slightly different than when he arrived in Bozeman.
After graduating from MSU, he made stops as an assistant coach at Butte, Flathead, and Glacier before hiring on as Butte High School’s new head coach in 2007.
During his first tour as a student teacher at Butte High in 2002, Grey served as an assistant under former Montana Grizzly Greg Salo.
“He treated me great,” Grey said. “He is awesome. I student-taught underneath him, and I learned everything I learned from him.”
Grey moved to Kalispell in 2003 to teach history and coach the defensive line at Flathead.
When Glacier opened in 2006, Grey followed another mentor, Grady Bennett, on to Glacier to become an assistant coach for football and girls track & field.
Working alongside Bennett, Grey had an opportunity to start up the Glacier Wolfpack football and track & field programs as an assistant (football) and head coach (girl’s track & field).
“When you have the opportunity to start a brand-new high school program, it is a unique opportunity,” Grey said. “Asking kids to take what they have done and learned to that point, we asked them to throw it away and do something new. It was a valuable learning experience, on and off the field.”
Grey became the 30th head coach of Butte football in 2008. He coached Butte to a Montana AA State title in 2012.
Over his tenure as the head coach for the Bulldogs, Grey had many of his former players who attended Montana and Montana State.
“Like in the recruiting process that I went through, I stress relationships during the search,” Grey said.
Grey has not only mentored on the athletic grounds and courts in Butte. He mentors in the classroom as well. Grey continues his teachings of social studies, World History, and U.S. History.
Twenty-two years after his graduation from Montana State, Grey’s lessons learned from Bozeman still are true today.
“No rivalry like it. One-half of the state is blue, and the other half is maroon,” Grey said. “The biggest difference now is that the two are part of the Big Sky Conference. In most years, that means a playoff seed is on the line.”
Playing on the fields in Bozeman and Missoula, Grey said that the crowds were, and still are, highly energetic.
“To step on the field and play is just as amazing as it is, Grey said. “The feeling is electric.”
Grey is still in the 2022 Bobcats Football Record Book in several categories:
Career records:
Kick return yards (career), sixth, 1,109
Punt return average (career), eighth, 12.1
Kick return average (career), seventh, 23.1
Season records:
Kick return average (1998 season), tenth, 26.6.
