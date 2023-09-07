BOZEMAN — A line uttered by her parents stuck with Addison Harris throughout her college basketball recruitment.

“When you know, you know,” they told her.

Many elements contributed to Harris’ decision to turn down bigger programs and commit to Montana State in June. All of those factors added up to a feeling. When the Camas (Washington) High School standout took her official visit to MSU, she knew.

“I had just come from another visit, and comparing the two, I was like, ‘It’s not going to get better than this for me,’” Harris told 406mtsports.com last month.

Harris is a 6-foot-1 forward who averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game with 53% shooting from the field as a junior last season, according to the Columbian, which named her its 2022-23 All-Region player of the year. She’s also a two-time 4A Greater St. Helens League MVP.

Harris hasn’t thrown down a dunk in a game, but she attempted one as a freshman and has done it in practice. She’s a “decent” shooter and a “very versatile” player overall, she said.

“I like to run a lot up and down the court,” she added. “If there's a smaller player guarding me, then I post up. If a bigger, slower player is guarding me, then I go on the wing and attack from there.”

One of Harris’ offers came from Power 5 program Cal, she said. She also received offers from multiple Mountain West schools, including Colorado State, and some other Big Sky teams, including MSU’s rival Montana. CSU was her second choice, she said.

Harris made an unofficial visit to MSU in January, she said. That trip piqued her interest, and she became sold during her official visit in June, when the Bobcats offered her a full-ride scholarship.

“I loved everything about it (in January), but I still had that mindset, like, ‘I want to go somewhere big. I want to go play in the Power 5,” Harris said. “But when I came back from my official visit — and that's when I really got to meet the rest of the team — I was like, ‘Yeah, this is it.’”

The biggest relationship she formed was with MSU head coach Tricia Binford. Harris described Binford as fiery.

“She's just filled with energy, which I loved. I watched her pushing the girls in practice, and I was like, ‘She's exactly the kind of person I want to be coached by who I know is going to push me to do my best,’” Harris said. “I know you probably hear that from a lot of recruits, but it's actually true. The way she was coaching the girls in practice, she's going to get the best out of you.”

The Cats shared last season’s Big Sky regular season title and have made multiple NCAA Tournaments during Binford’s tenure. That success added to Harris’ impression of MSU, although it wasn’t a main factor.

“When I met these girls — I stopped to watch them play in practice — they’re all dedicated, driven hard workers, exactly the kind of people I want to be around,” Harris said of MSU’s current players. “The winning record just solidifies that.”

Bozeman’s natural beauty was the garnish on MSU’s Michelin star meal.

“I love the team, I love the coaches and I love everything about Bozeman,” Harris said. “I'm a really outdoorsy person, and I love all the activities you can do. You would drive like 30 minutes and get anywhere. That really appealed to me.”