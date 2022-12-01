BOZEMAN — Shawn Howe nearly choked up, and his defensive linemen erupted in celebration — all for a substitution after a forgettable play near the end of a blowout.
The Montana State football team led rival Montana 41-7 late in the third quarter on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats began to put backups in, and a jolt of emotion rippled through MSU’s sideline when D-lineman Kyle Rygg jogged onto the field.
“You would’ve thought that just him running into the game he had made the biggest play of his life,” Howe, MSU’s defensive line coach, said last week. “It just felt really good. That’s why we’re in this business.”
Before his entrance into the 121st Brawl of the Wild, Rygg had missed MSU’s previous 24 games. A total of 101 quarters had passed since he suffered a devastating knee injury early in the second quarter of MSU’s season opener at Wyoming on Sept. 4, 2021. It looked unlikely that he would ever return.
Rygg’s injury and redshirt senior status will prevent him from playing a full college season or regaining his first-string ability, and he’s made peace with that reality. After the Wyoming game, he simply wanted to go out on his own terms and be part of a team that fell tantalizingly short of its 2021 goals. On Nov. 19, he learned how much better late feels than never.
“I'm just grateful to be back,” Rygg said. “It was such a fun day, and being able to do it with all the guys was pretty sweet after having to watch for so long.”
Before last year’s injury, Rygg underwent three surgeries in his MSU career: two on his feet and one to fix a left hand issue that required him to wear a cast throughout 2021 fall camp and during the Wyoming game. The Eugene, Oregon, native redshirted in 2017, hardly played in 2018 and appeared in eight games the following year. MSU canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Rygg went into 2021 with zero full seasons under his belt.
Rygg started the Wyoming game at defensive tackle and helped his team hold the host Cowboys scoreless through one quarter. Wyoming’s quarterback that day was Sean Chambers, who now plays for MSU. Brutal leg injuries ended Chambers’ first, second and third college seasons.
With about 12 minutes left in the second quarter, Chambers completed a short pass over the middle. Rygg lined up over the left guard on the play and stunted to the left right as Chambers released the ball. As Rygg turned toward the receiver, he fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his left knee.
“It was all kind of a blur,” he said.
Rygg said his left leg got caught in the turf, causing his knee to hyper-extend backwards and inward. He described it as “gross” when he saw it on replay.
“I still don't understand it. It was weird. Nobody really had an explanation,” he said. “Just kind of a freak deal.”
The pain was so severe, Rygg assumed his season was over. Trainers initially hoped it would only keep him out a couple weeks, but the MRI results crushed all optimism. He had torn his ACL, LCL, posterolateral corner and part of his PCL, and his femur had fractured. Only his PCL didn’t require repairs.
“I was just upset. I had already waited two years to play,” Rygg said. “The fact that it was the beginning of the second quarter in the first game, that was the most frustrating part.”
Rygg didn’t get a direct timeline from his surgeon, largely because not many people have torn all those ligaments and fractured their femur simultaneously. Some football players returned from similar injuries in a little over a year, the surgeon told Rygg. Some took two years. Some never played again.
Being a redshirt junior didn’t brighten Rygg’s outlook. His surgeon told him he should probably move on from football.
“I obviously didn't listen to him,” Rygg said with a laugh.
Rygg spent six weeks post-surgery with his left leg locked in a brace. Once he could move it, he worked on regaining his quad strength, and he did upper body workouts.
Rygg is roommates with Coy Steel, a wide receiver with a painfully similar story to Rygg’s. Steel ruptured his patellar tendon on Sept. 25, 2021, at Portland State, and he didn't return until about a month ago. Both Rygg and Steel, who was also a redshirt junior at the time, decided to walk during MSU’s senior day last year. Neither assumed their careers were over, they just didn’t know how the next year would unfold and wanted to ensure they’d get a senior day moment.
Rygg studied mechanical engineering and graduated last winter. He’s currently interning for a tech company in Bozeman, and he hopes to become a full-time worker soon. Many people in that situation would’ve focused on their careers. Thanks to internal motivation, football love and dedication to his team, Rygg barely considered quitting the sport.
“This program matters a lot to a lot of people,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. “Coy and Kyle, in particular, exemplify that their opportunity to be a part of it is so dang important.”
MSU lost the 2021 Brawl of the Wild and finished one game shy of a co-Big Sky Conference championship as a result. The Cats marched to the Football Championship Subdivision title game but lost to North Dakota State.
“Our big three goals are winning the conference, beating the Griz and winning the national championship. We were so close to all three, but didn't get all three,” Rygg said. “I didn’t want to go out on that.”
Moments of doubt crept in, but Rygg felt driven to rehabilitate, and football wasn’t his only impetus.
“I tried to just stay optimistic as much as possible. I knew that even if I never got to play football again, if I was taking that mentality into my rehab, it'd be better for just my general health in the long run, getting back to an active lifestyle,” he said. “Obviously in the weeks after it happened I was pretty down, but you only have so much time to be down before you just focus on the reality of the situation.”
A potential return to the field hinged on Rygg’s rehab this past spring. Once it went smoothly, he began mentally preparing to play again. First, he thought he could return for the start of conference play. Then he set his sights on November. His frustration mounted as each target date got pushed back.
The Monday before the Brawl, Rygg ran some drills with Howe. They were non-contact, but Rygg moved well enough to make Howe feel comfortable playing him against the Grizzlies. Rygg got cleared later that week.
He only participated in individual drills the entire week of practice, so his first 11-on-11 rep since Sept. 4, 2021, happened in the third quarter of this year’s Brawl.
It took Rygg some time to shake off the rust and feel confident in his leg, but he eventually got close to how he felt 14 months earlier in Laramie, Wyoming. He didn’t make any big highlight plays against the Griz, nor did he get embarrassed. Most importantly, he didn’t get hurt.
“I told him I loved him and I was proud of him, and I thanked him,” Howe said. “I said, ‘Thank you for doing that. That meant a lot to me to see you have that happen for you. It meant a lot to our room.’”
Rygg and Steel both participated in senior day activities before the Cat-Griz game. They wore pads this time, and they played in the 55-21 win that gave MSU a share of the Big Sky title for the first time since 2012. The fourth-seeded Cats still have a chance to accomplish team goal No. 3. They’ll host Weber State on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
After all he’s been through, Rygg will accept whichever role he gets this postseason.
“I'm still fairly out of shape. Mainly, my knee’s out of shape. I just get so tired out there pretty quickly,” he said, adding, “I'm trying to do more and more, but also trying not to overdo it. I don't want to miss any days of practice. That's my main goal, to find that healthy balance.
“I'll be happy with whatever. Obviously I don't expect to take a starter amount of reps, taking 50-60 reps. That's just not even feasible. But whatever I can contribute, I'll be happy with. I'm just happy to be out there.”
