BOZEMAN — Luke Smith didn’t have a lot of communication with Montana State’s football coaches following his junior season at Bozeman High. In fact, the staff at the University of Montana seemed to be showing more interest.
The key piece of feedback from both schools was that the coaches wanted to see Smith be “a more dominant player on either side of the ball,” Smith said. He used that as motivation going into his senior year, and it seems as though the message was received
As a disruptive force from defensive end and a vital playmaker at tight end, Smith helped the Hawks reach the Class AA state championship game. Along the way, he garnered offers from both schools, along with Montana Western, Carroll College and, later, Rocky Mountain College.
After living his whole life in Bozeman and attending Bobcats games as a kid, Smith ultimately elected to stay home. He announced on Twitter on Friday that he had committed to play for MSU, most likely as a tight end. He confirmed it is a full-tuition scholarship offer.
“What really drew me in was seeing how well the program can do off of a coaching staff change in just two years,” Smith said. “I’m really impressed with what they’ve done — what they did last year and what they’re doing right now.”
Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me strive to be my best. I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB.
Montana State reached the FCS championship game last season in head coach Brent Vigen’s first season and lost to North Dakota State. The Bobcats, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs this year, lost on Saturday to top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals.
“They’re building as a program,” Smith said. “It’s a great atmosphere there.”
In his junior year at Bozeman, Smith caught 11 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 52 tackles, including 11 for a loss, three sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. He bumped up those numbers this past fall. His 44 receptions and 845 yards were both second on the team, and he had a team-high 12 touchdowns. In all of Class AA, he was sixth in receiving yards but first among tight ends, and he was third in receiving touchdowns. On defense, he had 48 tackles, including 19 for a loss, eight sacks and 25 hurries.
He was named first team all-state at both positions. He was also named the Eastern AA Defensive MVP.
“He’s an absolute game-changer,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “We’ve been very lucky at Bozeman High to have a bunch of great tight ends who can stretch the seam and get vertical, and Luke fits that mold. Of all the tight ends we’ve had, just top-end speed-wise, he’s probably the fastest one we’ve had. It’s pretty amazing what he can do going vertical.”
Wesche believes Smith will find a role in the Bobcats’ offense, which is run-heavy and requires skilled blockers at all positions. He added that Smith was responsive to the team’s mantra of “No block, no rock.”
“Some of the (run-pass option) stuff they do and throwing the ball down the field to the tight end, I think he’d fit in great there,” Wesche said. “But, you know, he really committed himself to being a better run blocker this year than he was last year. And I think that was part of the reason he didn’t get more playing time as a junior. He struggled a little bit in that aspect. And, man, did he improve this year. Took a huge step forward as a run blocker. And just with his athleticism and the effort he gives on every play, he’s going to develop more and more physically and be a great asset for that team.”
Smith, who was listed as 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, was proud of the work he put in as a senior that helped him receive his collegiate opportunities.
“I definitely feel really good about this past season for me personally because I feel like I grew more into the player and role that I was given,” he said. “I think being a starter kind of changes everything for you. You’ve got more responsibility and more people relying on you, and being a senior, all of that is doubled. I like the feeling of people saying, ‘Hey we can count on this guy,’ and that pushed me to be better for the team each week.”
Smith is MSU’s 21st known commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. He joins Bozeman teammate Everett Carr, an offensive lineman, as a future Bobcat.
“Everett is kind of a quiet guy, but he definitely has vocalized that he wants me there because he thinks it would be exciting,” Smith said. “I’m really appreciative of him wanting me to get there as well.”
As part of his recruitment, Smith attended MSU’s lopsided win over Montana on Nov. 19 at Bobcat Stadium. He said he didn’t know at that time where he would commit, and the Bobcats’ victory didn’t carry a significant amount of weight. It mostly came down to where he felt he’d be happier and where he could see himself playing.
It played into Montana State’s favor that Smith had been envisioning himself in the blue and gold for most of his life.
“Imagining myself out there,” he said, “was every little Bozeman kid’s dream.”
