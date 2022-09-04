Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly (47) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass while Nolan Askelson (34), Simeon Woodard (9) and Jeffrey Manning Jr. (5) look to block someone during the Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN — Brent Vigen chuckled when asked about Tommy Mellott’s 17-yard touchdown run near the end of Saturday’s football game.
Mellott and his Montana State teammate Lane Sumner lined up in a pistol formation with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in their season opener against McNeese State. Mellott took the snap and turned left. Sumner ran right. Always quick on his feet, Mellott immediately sprinted to the left side, found a hole, received some good blocks and found the end zone from 17 yards out.
“I guess it felt good to see him score,” said Vigen, Montana State’s head coach. “But it wasn’t by design.”
The play was a microcosm of Montana State’s 40-17 Gold Rush win. The No. 4-ranked Bobcats covered the 18 ½-point spread but were missing key players and made way more mistakes than any of them deem acceptable. Perhaps the final score is more indicative of the season Montana State will have. There’s also a chance Saturday’s issues will continue at a costly frequency.
“Pleased with our effort,” Vigen said. “That’s the one thing we can never lose sight of. If we play with great effort, generally things are going to work out our way. We’ve just got to clean up plenty of things.”
Montana State’s first-string running back entering the week was Kaegun Williams, but he wasn’t active for Saturday’s game. The San Diego State transfer couldn’t play because of an injury “that was not suffered in practice,” Vigen said. The second-year coach didn’t provide any more details.
Williams’ absence thinned out a running back corps that’s already missing All-American Isaiah Ifanse, who’s recovering from knee surgery and was on a month-to-month timetable as of early August, per Vigen.
How did Montana State perform in their top two backs’ stead? Three touchdowns and 359 yards on 59 carries (6.1 yards per carry). Mellott and backup QB Sean Chambers ran in all three of those scores but combined for just 67 yards on 23 rushes. Sumner ran for 176 yards on 24 attempts, and Jared White had 89 yards on seven tries.
“Zay’s the standard. We all chase that,” Sumner said, referring to Ifanse. “Obviously, not all of us are All-Americans, but we strive for that and we pride ourselves on that. I think there are a lot of dudes in that room that can ball.”
Elijah Elliott, who flashed game-breaking ability last season, received just one carry Saturday, while Garrett Coon — the only other active running back — didn’t receive one offensive rep. Sumner also lost a fumble, as did Mellott (he appeared to be down before he lost the ball, but the play wasn’t reviewed).
Mellott rushed 16 times and took many hard hits — a disconcerting sight for Cat fans who last saw Mellott suffer an ankle injury on the first drive of Montana State’s previous game: a Football Championship Subdivision title loss to North Dakota State. The now-sophomore from Butte underwent surgery the following week.
Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright isn’t going to suddenly switch to an Air Raid offense. He and Vigen prioritize the run game and have expert knowledge of Mellott’s skills: speed, elusiveness, toughness and smart decision making. The right choice on an option play often requires Mellott to keep the ball and risk getting tackled.
Mellott didn’t throw an interception and completed 11 of 19 passes (57.9%) for 182 yards. Saint John’s University transfer Ravi Alston looked like a star in his first game as a Cat, finishing with 48 yards and a TD on two acrobatic catches and another in which he broke multiple tackles. Willie Patterson made four equally impressive catches for 64 yards and a score, and one of Sumner’s two receptions was a 50-yarder.
Maybe that success through the air will sway the Cats to attempt more passes.
“I don’t like the fact that Tommy only had (11) completions,” Vigen said. “That number’s got to go up.”
Montana State’s young offensive line had a mostly strong first game, especially on outside zone plays, Sumner said.
The defense also played well, highlighted by two interceptions from Callahan O’Reilly. But McNeese State’s two TDs were long plays: a 75-yard run from D’angelo Durham and a 66-yard pass from Knox Kadum to Josh Matthews. Montana State allowed two plays that long all of last season.
“We need to make teams go the long way, and we didn’t do that enough tonight,” Vigen said.
One of O’Reilly’s interceptions would’ve been a pick-six if not for a block in the back penalty on Ty Okada. It was the second Montana State TD called back because of a flag; the first was a hold on Cole Sain that negated a 52-yard run from Sumner.
The Cats committed six penalties in the game, compared to two from the Cowboys. Vigen called some of the infractions “uncharacteristic.”
“It just wasn’t as clean as you’d like,” he added. “Our expectation is to play complementary football (and) not shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Cats starting defensive end Brody Grebe appeared to hurt his right elbow on Saturday, starting cornerback Simeon Woodard was shaken up after hitting his head on a hard tackle and backup offensive tackle Titan Fleischmann banged up his leg. All three got up quickly and walked off the field without assistance. Vigen didn’t mention the severity of their injuries.
The Cats also lost Devin Davis, a first-string cornerback entering fall camp, for the year after he underwent shoulder surgery last week. Backup fullback and special teams standout Jaharie Martin missed Saturday’s game too. He wore a cast on his lower right leg and needed a scooter to get around.
“It’s football,” Vigen said, adding, “We’ve got to be able to move ahead.”
Montana State will get Ifanse, former starting defensive tackle Kyle Rygg and former starting receiver/punt returner Coy Steel back at some point this season. Fleischmann, Grebe, Williams and Woodard might be fine as well, and Martin’s injury isn’t season-ending, per Vigen.
It’s too early to tell if this season will get derailed or end with another deep playoff run. Saturday’s game provided as many reasons for optimism as it did pessimism.
“As we continue to build this program, you’ve got to have the next-man-up mentality,” Vigen said, adding, “We need to continue to build our depth, and we’re on track as far as that goes. But I feel like we’ve still got a ways to go.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.