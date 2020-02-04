FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State’s Fallyn Freije on Tuesday was named Big Sky Conference women's basketball player of the week.
The preseason Big Sky MVP selection recorded a career and game-high 27 points while pulling down 14 rebounds to spark the Bobcats to a 14-point comeback victory over rival Montana on Saturday in Missoula to remain atop the league standings.
Freije scored MSU's last four points in regulation to force overtime and then scored 10 of MSU's 15 points in the extra period to secure the 66-61 victory.
The 14 rebounds, which were also a career-best, marked her fourth double-double of the season for Freije.
For the game, she shot 45% from the field going 9 of 20 and was a perfect 8 of 8 at the line. Freije also posted an assist and a blocked shot in the win.
The Bobcats (13-6, 9-1 Big Sky) travels to play at Idaho on Thursday.
