At the rate he's been going recently, Colter Petre might need to add some items to his bucket list, because he's marking them off like crazy.

For starters, Petre isn't a high school student anymore after graduating recently from Helena High. In addition to that life-changing event, the three-sport Helena High athlete also won an individual state championship at the Class AA state track meet in Butte, as well as winning the Pat Donovan Award, which goes to the top male and female senior athlete at Helena High.

Yet, Petre isn't done yet, as he'll head to Butte on Sunday to start practicing for the Montana East-West Shrine Game set for next Saturday night at Naranche Stadium in Butte.

"It's a great feeling," Petre said of being picked for the Shrine Game. "It's always something I wanted to do. It's on your bucket list for the end of your career. It's just a great honor to be selected. You get to play with other great players and get coached by great coaches."

"It should be really fun."

In order to cross off one item on his list, a state championship, the future Montana State Bobcat long jumped 22-6 in Butte at the end of May, putting him on top of the podium for the first time in his career.

"It was a dream come true," he said. "It finally started to sink in. I was looking at some pictures of me just looking up at the stands in Butte and it's just a great feeling. I couldn't have ended things in a better way."

Petre's state championship was a memorable moment for Helena High boys head track coach Manny Garza, too.

"He was just so driven to win a state championship," he said. "And what was so impressive about that, is that he left no doubt (in the long jump). He won the state championship on the first jump and then continued to increase his lead. That was just so fun to watch him compete. It was a great experience."

And if there's one thing about Petre, he loves to compete.

"It didn't matter if it was pick-up basketball after track practice or just a drill in football (practice)," Garza said. "He's always out to win. He has that winning attitude"

In track and field, Garza said that Petre did a little of everything. He was a long jumper, and a hurdler, and also took part in the relays for Helena High.

On the football field, it was a similar story.

The all-state defensive back, who notched 10 career interceptions and 17 pass breakups for the Bengals during his three seasons as a starter, in which he also had more than 100 solo tackles, also played wide receiver for HHS, in addition to his work as the team placekicker.

Petre scored 33 kicking points for Helena High this past season, making 27-of-31 field goals (90 percent) as well as two field goals. He also caught a touchdown pass and was a productive wideout with 42 receptions for 409 yards in 2022.

"He just led by example," Garza said. "Kids followed his drive to succeed and his drive to win a game, his drive to a win a drill, and his drive to win a play. A lot of kids followed along with that."

Going into the 2022 season, expectations weren't all that high for the Bengals. But thanks in large part to Petre, as well as many others, Helena went 7-3, advanced to the Class AA quarterfinals and snapped Missoula Sentinel's 25-game winning streak with an upset of the Class AA's No. 1 team at the time.

"That win," Petre said of beating Sentinel. "My state championship and (Dane) Broadhead's first win over Billings Senior will probably go down as my three best memories as a Bengal."

Of course, winning a state championship is something that sticks with you for a lifetime.

"There was so much pressure," Petre said. "I felt it with that even more than the hurdles, because in the hurdles, you just have to get over the hurdles. But after the first jump, the pressure went away and it just felt great."

The 6-foot-1 athlete that's headed to Montana State to play football, will get one last chance to shine on the gridiron on Saturday, in the Shrine Game.

But even that goes well beyond football and Petre said he was honored to have the chance to raise money for the Shriners Children's hospital.

"It's a great honor to be selected by the Shriners and given this opportunity," he said. "I'm always big about helping other people out and to have our talents being used to raise money for sick children is a really cool thing honestly. You're going to play football and help a great cause, so it's two really cool things in one."

It will also give Petre one last chance to represent the Bengals.

"It's not the complete Friday night feeling," he said. "But it's pretty close. It's my last time playing in high school and the last time repping the red and silver."