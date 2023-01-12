BOZEMAN — To the aggressor go the spoils.
The Montana State men's basketball team entered Thursday’s matchup with new-look Idaho State wanting to maintain its attack mindset that led to road wins last week. When it was all over at Worthington Arena, the Bobcats had hit 25 of 28 free throws and were 81-68 winners.
“That’s setting the tone right there,” said guard RaeQuan Battle, who finished with a game-high 19 points and hit five of his six free throws. “You’ve just got to get to the hoop and draw some fouls and kind of slow it up so they’re not getting as many possessions as us.”
On the other side, Idaho State hit just 10 of 19 free throws, a 52.6% mark, which is a far cry from the team’s 84% at the line since the start of conference play. In that same stretch, the Bobcats were the worst free throw shooting team in the Big Sky (59.2%).
The reversal of fortunes at the foul line helped Montana State improve to 11-7 overall and 4-1 in the league. The Bobcats handed Idaho State its first conference loss, dropping it to 6-11 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky.
Also lending a hand in that result was MSU’s defense against leading scorer Brock Mackenzie, a Division II transfer who came in averaging over 14 points per game but was limited to 2-of-6 shooting for four points. Ed Chang, a Missouri transfer scored 13 points off the bench, and Santa Clara transfer Miguel Tomley scored 12 points. Maleek Arington, a freshman, added 10 points, and junior forward Brayden Parker scored nine. Even without the services of third-leading scorer Jared Rodriguez who was out due to injury, the Bengals had a lot of places to look for points.
MSU is blessed with a cadre of scorers also, though, and they eventually gained the upper hand.
Darius Brown II backed up Battle’s 19 points with 18 of his own to go along with five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
“After the first three minutes, they made some shots and we were slow reacting on some of our rotations, but I thought once we got going and started getting the ball down in, I thought it was Darius. I thought Darius was tremendous,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Really setting the tone. His ball-screen offense was tremendous tonight.”
And Jubrile Belo added 16 points with eight boards and four assists.
“We were definitely focused on being the aggressors,” Belo said. “We knew that was the only way we were going to win, being physical, being the aggressor from the get-go. We had a slow start, but we managed to pick it up.”
ISU started well, controlling much of the first 10 minutes. The Bengals had their biggest lead of the game at seven points following an AJ Burgin jumper with 8 minutes, 37 seconds left in the half.
A fadeaway from MSU’s Tyler Patterson on the next possession sparked a strong finish to the half. Over the final eight minutes, MSU scored on 12 of 14 possessions — a stretch that included eight consecutive made field goals interspersed among successful trips to the foul line. The only empty possessions were a questionable offensive foul call against Belo with 5:39 to play and an offensive goaltending call against Great Osobor right as the half ended that wiped away a Brown layup.
MSU went into halftime ahead 39-34.
“We started to get back into the flow of things during that run,” Belo said, “but I felt like we still had another gear to kick in.”
To start the second half, Belo, Battle and Brown combined to hit five free throws in the first minute, and Brown added a jumper for a 12-point lead. MSU’s edge swelled to 17 points, and Idaho State never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
But the Bengals never quite faded, always keeping the pressure on.
“They got some players,” Belo said. “They’re aggressive, they’re physical and they’ll get after it for sure if you don’t come to play.”
Added Battle: “They run a simple offense, but they’re good at running that simple offense. They run it fast and quick, so we just got to worry about the scout details like going over the screen or under the screen. It’s good, being able to follow through on our scout details.”
Caleb Fuller added nine points and two assists for MSU. Osobor and Sam Lecholat each added six points, and Patterson scored five. Robert Ford III, formerly a Bengal before transferring over the summer, had four assists to go with two points, one rebound and one assist.
MSU was without sophomore Patrick McMahon for the third game in a row. Sprinkle said McMahon had surgery on Monday for a broken right foot. That comes with a recovery time of six to eight weeks, he said. If all goes well on that timetable, he could be in line to return for the Big Sky Conference tournament in early March.
With a long way to go before then, MSU must refocus again quickly to prepare for Weber State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena. The Wildcats escaped Missoula on Thursday evening with a two-point win over Montana after stealing an inbounds pass with just seconds to go and hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer.
