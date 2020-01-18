STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – Montana State senior All-American Emma Tarbath finished eighth in the 5-kilometer freestyle at the Colorado Invitational at Howelsen Hill as the Bobcat Nordic team opened its Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association on Saturday morning.
The product of Anchorage, Alaska, covered the course in 16:04.7. Also contributing for MSU were Anna Fake, 17th, 16:48.3; Matilda Joensson, 19th, 16:55.6; and Aubrey LeClair, 21st, 17:07.4.
The MSU men were paced by Reed Godfrey, who covered a 10K course in 29:37.0. Also posting times for MSU were Eli Jensen, 24th, 30:22.8; and Eli Hermanson, 30th, 32:37.5.
After six events, Utah sits atop the team standings with 541 points. The Utes are followed by Colorado 470, Denver 395.5, Alaska Anchorage 382, MSU 318.5, Westminster 242, Colorado Mountain 143, Alaska Fairbanks 113 and Wyoming 67.
The CU Invite will conclude Sunday with the Nordic classic races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.