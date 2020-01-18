STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. – Montana State senior All-American Emma Tarbath finished eighth in the 5-kilometer freestyle at the Colorado Invitational at Howelsen Hill as the Bobcat Nordic team opened its Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association on Saturday morning.

The product of Anchorage, Alaska, covered the course in 16:04.7. Also contributing for MSU were Anna Fake, 17th, 16:48.3; Matilda Joensson, 19th, 16:55.6; and Aubrey LeClair, 21st, 17:07.4.

The MSU men were paced by Reed Godfrey, who covered a 10K course in 29:37.0. Also posting times for MSU were Eli Jensen, 24th, 30:22.8; and Eli Hermanson, 30th, 32:37.5.

After six events, Utah sits atop the team standings with 541 points. The Utes are followed by Colorado 470, Denver 395.5, Alaska Anchorage 382, MSU 318.5, Westminster 242, Colorado Mountain 143, Alaska Fairbanks 113 and Wyoming 67.

The CU Invite will conclude Sunday with the Nordic classic races.

