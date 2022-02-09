BOZEMAN — On Dec. 30, Montana State lost to one of the Big Sky’s best men’s basketball teams by 10 points, 85-75 at home to Weber State.
Two days later, MSU lost to one of the Big Sky’s best women’s basketball teams by 10 points, 67-57 at Idaho State.
Neither group of Bobcats has lost since.
The MSU men have won all nine of their games since the year began, their best winning streak in their best season since the beginning of the century. The MSU women’s success is nothing new, but their torrid 2022 has been boosted by the men’s accomplishments. The squads are a combined 17-0 since that Idaho State game on Jan. 1.
“It's been not two separate teams, but two teams that are all in for each other,” MSU women’s coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
The MSU men’s nine-game winning streak is their longest in 20 years, and their 18 wins are their most since in the same amount of time. They’re also ranked No. 21 in the latest CollegeInsider.com mid-major top 25. MSU thinks 2002 was the last time they cracked those rankings but hasn’t been able to confirm.
If the men win their next three games, they’ll tie their longest winning streak in school history (set in 1994-95) and match their most wins since 1995-96, the last time they reached the NCAA tournament.
“We have a lot of guys that could score 16 to 20 points a game, and they've sacrificed, especially some of these seniors that came back,” MSU head men’s coach Danny Sprinkle said Tuesday. “They're sacrificing that for winning.”
Sprinkle began his playing career at MSU in 1996-97. When he was hired in 2019, the Cats had just come off their ninth straight season with a .500 record or worse (2016-17 was their lone non-losing season during that span). They’ve been above .500 in the three seasons since he became head coach, improving from 16-15 to 13-10 to 18-5 so far this season.
“I'm just tremendously proud of Danny and what he's done with that program,” Binford said. “It’s totally remarkable, the culture that he's built so quickly and the guys being bought in and the level of effort that they compete at every single day.”
Sprinkle had adopted the word “ubuntu” to describe his team’s philosophy. The African term popularized by Doc Rivers when he coached the Boston Celtics has various meanings, including “humanity to others.” The Cats have defined it as “my success is your success.”
“Everybody cheers for everyone,” MSU senior wing Abdul Mohamed said Tuesday. “It’s the foundation of this team — ubuntu, my success is your success — and this team really lives that.”
A retreat in 2021 helped the Cats develop the close bonds that have keyed their breakout season. The players were vulnerable and got “to know each other more than just in a basketball sense” during the retreat, Mohamed said.
“A lot of guys kind of got out of their comfort zone and told us some things about themselves that they never brought out in front of anybody,” Sprinkle said. “That really brought our team together, and I think ever since then, our togetherness has been on another level.”
The MSU men (10-2 in Big Sky play) embodied ubuntu on Saturday, when they handled Weber State 78-57 in Ogden, Utah. They rolled at Idaho State two days later to pull a half game behind first-place WSU entering their matchup with Portland State on Thursday night at Worthington Arena.
“You have to have a next game mentality, and that's what we're doing,” Sprinkle said. “I think that's why this group has been successful up to this point. They don't look ahead.”
The MSU women (15-8, 10-2) pulled a half game ahead of ISU for first place after their crazy comeback win at Idaho on Monday. They’re on their second eight-game winning streak in as many seasons and would need to win 10 more in a row to match a program record. The Cats, who received one vote in the most recent mid-major women's poll, finished the 2019-20 season atop the Big Sky rankings and won the conference tournament three years before that (the 2019-20 tourney was canceled because of COVID-19).
Just because the women’s winning ways aren’t surprising doesn’t mean this season hasn’t been special. Co-Big Sky player of the week Darian White has put together a conference MVP-worthy winter with her average of 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season. The junior point guard scored a career-high 32 points in Monday’s 96-84 victory over the Vandals, who led by 14 points in the second half.
“It was really cool to be able to show the dogfight that we had in us and come out with that dub, and on top of that getting the co-Big Sky player of the week, so that’s just really exciting,” White said Tuesday. “But I'm still hungry. I want to take this to another level and do really well in the tournament.”
The MSU women lost to Idaho in the semifinals of last year’s Big Sky tourney. The men haven’t topped the conference standings to end a regular season since 2001-02, and their last Big Sky tourney title was in 1995-96.
While neither team is looking ahead, they certainly would love to leave next month’s conference tournaments in Boise, Idaho, with some first-place finishes. Together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.