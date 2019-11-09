MOSCOW, Idaho — Montana State used a dominating offensive effort and celebrated Allyssa Rizzo’s 2,000th career dig in sweeping Idaho 25-19, 25-12, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Gym.
All three Montana State (12-11, 8-6) outside hitters recorded double-figure kills. Senior Evi Wilson notched a match-high 15 kills, and Hannah Scott and Kira Thomsen added 11 and ten, respectively.
“It was a complete offensive effort,” said MSU coach Daniel Jones, who led MSU to its first victory in Moscow since Nov. 3, 1989, in a press release. “It all starts at the service line and I think we were able to put a lot of pressure on them. I thought the kids that play specialty roles for us — Libby Christensen, Lexi Goroski and Sydney Mathison — really did an outstanding job.”
Rizzo, a senior libero from Crestwood, Illinois, posted a match-high 12 digs, getting her 2,000th career save in the second set. Rizzo, along with former Sacramento State standout Kristin Lutes (2003-06) and current Idaho State outside hitter Haylie Keck, are the only players in Big Sky history to reach the milestone.
“Huge congratulations to Rizzo,” Jones said. “She is the ultimate team player and is a big reason we are having so much success this season.”
MSU will close out its regular-season home schedule when it hosts Southern Utah on Thursday and Northern Arizona on Saturday.
