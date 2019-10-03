BOZEMAN – A lot happened in Montana State’s 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory over defending Big Sky regular-season champions Idaho on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.
Most notable was senior Allyssa Rizzo’s 12th dig of the night. The senior libero finished the match with 21 digs, giving her 1,730 for her career and surpassing the old mark of 1,720 set by Kandice Kelly from 2003-06.
“Rizzo’s career breaking dig was nothing spectacular,” MSU head coach Daniel Jones said. “She was just doing her job. That’s the thing with being a libero. Sometimes it’s not glamourous work. But she’s ranked among the nation’s leaders, leads the Big Sky and now has the school record. It’s special. She just does her job, has no ego, and sets a great example for what Bobcat volleyball is all about.”
The victory snapped a 23-match losing streak for the Bobcats (6-6, 2-1) to the Vandals (6-9, 2-1). The last time MSU had defeated Idaho was on Sept. 14, 1990.
“We had a solid game plan going in,” Jones said. “We felt we identified some things on film where we could play to our strengths. I’m super proud of the team for getting it done. We talk a lot about doing things in the program that haven’t been done before and leaving things better than we found them. It was a great team effort.”
Montana State will host Eastern Washington at 7 p.m. Saturday in Shroyer Gym.
