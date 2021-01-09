GREELEY, Colo. – Amin Adamu scored a career-high 36 points and Montana State completed a second-half comeback by defeating Northern Colorado 76-74 in overtime at Bank of Colorado Arena on Saturday.
The Bobcats' two victories over the Bears to begin their Big Sky slate is their first regular-season sweep against Northern Colorado since 2007.
Montana State (5-3, 2-0 BSC) trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. The Bobcats used a 13-0 run over a four-minute span to jump to a 57-55 lead with 5:48 to go.
Xavier Bishop gave the Bobcats the opening lead in the extra five minutes of play by hitting a jumper 18 seconds into the overtime period. The contest led into another tie at 74-all with 2:19 left, but Adamu capped his career day with his final field goal at the 1:58 mark to make it 76-74.
Northern Colorado had a chance to tie or win with 21 seconds remaining. The Bears had three opportunities to convert, but missed shots by Rodrick McCobb, Bodie Hume and Matt Johnson eventually ran out the clock.
Adamu's 36 points represent one of the top 20 single-game marks in program history. He also led MSU with nine rebounds.
Bishop recorded 22 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
"Once again like the other night, our senior leadership was great and guys kept making plays," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. "The verbiage in the huddle was the exact same as (Thursday). Amin and Xavier were terrific today.
"(Amin) played really well down here last year. The game has slowed down a bit for him and he's accepted coaching. Once he trusted us, he's really gotten better. He's a terrific athlete and he's a better shooter than people think he is. He was tremendous. He and Xavier were two of the big reasons why we won the game."
Senior Devin Kirby contributed off the bench playing a season-high 26 minutes. He registered four points and five rebounds. Abdul Mohamed, who matched up against Nothern Colorado's Bodie Hume for most of the game holding him to 4-for-14 shooting, played 31 minutes and corralled eight rebounds.
Northern Colorado had its best output on the free throw line of the season by going 19-for-22 (86.4%). Matt Johnson led the Bears with 21 points. He was joined in double digits by Hume (14), Greg Bowie II (12) and Kur Jokich (12).
Montana State returns to Bozeman for its next Big Sky series. The Bobcats open their back-to-back contests against Portland State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena.
